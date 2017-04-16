Slaven Bilić “disappointed” with Hammers defence in Sunderland draw

Above: Slaven Bilić during the 2-2 draw with Sunderland | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić has admitted that he was “disappointed” with his side’s defence, as they threw away the lead twice in their eventual 2-2 draw with relegation favourites Sunderland AFC.

A fair result in the end

The Hammers headed to the North East as favourites, having returned to winning ways last weekend against Swansea City and Sunderland not scoring in seven matches before this clash.

A whitewash looked to be on the cards with André Ayew gave the visitors the lead after five minutes, but were level at the break through Wahbi Khazri’s excellent effort.

James Collins restored their lead right after the restart but Fabio Borini secured a crucial point late on, Bilić admitted his disappointment but stated overall it was a fair result on Wearside.

"We're disappointed because we were leading twice,” Bilić told Sky Sports News HQ. “After we scored both goals we were in charge and played some good football.”

"We were looking for three points,” the Croatian admitted. “So when you concede two goals in the manner we did you are, of course, disappointed.”

“I have to say it was a fair result though,” the 48-year-old stated. “We wanted the win but the point, at this stage of the season, can be very good for us.”

"We have a chance to win next week that will take us to that magic number 40,” Bilić added in reference to next Saturday’s clash with Everton. “Then we can talk about more."

Expected us too clear it

It has been another season of struggle for the Black Cats, but they certainly returned to their goal scoring ways in some style at the Stadium of Light.

Khazri marked his first start since October in some style, his first-half corner managed to curl all the way past Darren Randolph and in off the far post and Bilić stated that he expected to defend such a set-piece.

"It was a well-taken corner,” he said. “But I would have expected us to clear that ball.”

"We didn't and it put our goalkeeper in a position where the ball came too quick,” Bilić concluded. “Unfortunately he could keep it out."