Adrián admits West Ham "could have got more" from Everton stalemate

Above: Adrián during the 0-0 draw with Everton | Photo: Getty Images/Dan Istitene

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrián has admitted that the Hammers "could have got more" from Saturday's 0-0 draw with an in form Everton.

Could have had more from it

Slaven Bilić's men had returned to some kind of form having strung together a two-game unbeaten run, but knew they faced a tough test in the form of the Toffees who were still in strong contention for the European places.

However Ronald Koeman's side didn't turn up to the London Stadium with the Merseyside team failing to register a shot on target, their weakness was the Hammers gain as they looked to break the 40-point mark and secure their top-flight status for another season.

Chances were few and far between but they fell at the feet of the hosts with Manuel Lanzini and James Collins going close, the point pushes them seven points above the relegation places but Adrián who made his first league start since November admitted that it could have been more.

"We could have got more from the game,” Adrián admitted to whufc.com. “We played very well in defence and had chances from set pieces."

“Everton are on a good run and are fighting for Europe," the Spaniard stated to the club's website. "So we had to give our best to stop them."

"It was a tactical game and we want to win every game," Adrián added. "But at the end of the day we got a draw and a point."



Keeping him quiet

The main threat to the Hammers will have been striker Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian currently the scoring charts along with the devastating fact he had scored in the last nine meetings with the Stratford club.

It was an expert defensive display from Bilić's who kept the 23-year-old quiet for the majority of the afternoon, and Winston Reid praised the efforts of his fellow defenders for their marking of Lukaku.

"With a player like Lukaku you have to keep tight to him and if he can’t turn," he said. "Then he can’t score and it’s going to be difficult for him."

"You try and keep him away from goal," the defender stated. "It’s pretty boring but it’s simple and effective!"

“You have got to be on him when he’s in the box," the 28-year-old stressed. "I think we did well today."

"Jose [Fonte] and Ginge [James Collins] were great at the back but also people in front were great," Reid concluded. "Harv [Nordtveit] put in a really good shift and that was good to see."