Håvard Nordtveit warns West Ham have "big games to come" ahead of Stoke City clash

Above: Håvard Nordtveit in action during the 0-0 draw with Everton | Photo: gETTY iMAGES/Dan Istitene

West Ham United midfielder Håvard Nordtveit has warned that the Hammers can't relax yet as they still have "big games to come", ahead of Saturday's trip to Stoke City.

Sure the points will come

After a dreadful run of form which brought Slaven Bilić's men right back into the relegation mix West Ham have begun to regain some momentum, with Saturday's stalemate with Ronald Koeman's Everton been their third game unbeaten and taking them seven points above the relegation zone.

With four matches to play many will expect Bilić's men to be on the beach at this point, but the Stratford side still face some tough tests both at and away from the London Stadium as they look to break into the top half of the Premier League table.

That will start with Saturday's trip to the Bet365 Stadium followed home fixtures against Tottenham and Liverpool before finishing at Turf Moor against Burnley, and the former Borussia Mönchengladbach captain insisted that they can't rest on their laurels just yet.

"We have some big games to come," Nordtveit told whufc.com after Saturday's draw. "And this result stands us in good stead for them."

"We need to bring what we did on Saturday," the Norwegian stated to the club's website. "With a little bit more, and I'm pretty sure the points will come."

"It was a great atmosphere here on Saturday and we are growing into this Stadium as our home now," Nordtveit added. "We're looking forward to the next game."

Finish as strong as possible

It has been a roller coaster of a season for the Hammers which started with such ambition with the move to the former Olympic Stadium, but incredibly patchy form and disputes on and off the pitch have tainted what was built up to be an historic season for the Claret and Blue.

Finishing in the top half of the table will be considered a minor success in what has been a pretty drab showing, and James Collins stated the importance of finishing as high as possible to carry the form into next season.

“We want to finish as strong as possible," he said. "I’ve been in the game a long time now and I know if you finish the season well."

"You can move onto the next season and look to continue that form," the Welshman stressed. "So that’s what we’re looking to do."

“It’s been a tricky season on and off the pitch," he admitted. "For the manager and for the boys getting used to new surroundings."

Collins concluded: "But it’s about finishing strong and looking forward to next season.”