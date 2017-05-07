Mark Noble praises "fantastic" Hammers performance in Tottenham victory

Above: Mark Noble celebrating his goal in the 1-0 win over Tottenham | Photo: Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

West Ham United captain Mark Noble has praised the "fantastic" performance of the Hammers, as they secured their Premier League status with Friday's 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Totally deserved it

Though it has been generally a disappointing season for Slaven Bilić's men, they have began to pick up their form in previous weeks, with the Hammers holding a four-game unbeaten run heading into this clash.

The Hammers weren't at their best throughout the clash at the London Stadium, but they defended well against Maurcio Pochettino's men who were still looking to keep the pressure on current leaders Chelsea.

Manuel Lanzini's effort secured their top-flight status and also pushed them into the top four with two games to play and Noble praised the efforts of the side.

"I'm speechless really," he beamed to whufc.com. "The boys were fantastic - it was a great performance from every one of us."

"We deserved it we played so well," the skipper stated to the club's website. "We had a couple of chances early doors and it was just a really good team performance."

" We know we can play like that," Noble added. "But it's been a tough season and the boys have dug in fantastically."

Best atmosphere in the new ground

It was all set up to be a historic campaign with the Hammers having made the move from the Boleyn Ground to the former Olympic Stadium, but the stadia has lacked not only in performances but in atmosphere.

The only real thing to come from it was controversy with crowd troubles in matches like the EFL Cup clash with Chelsea, Friday's game was arguably the best fan atmosphere thus far and full-back Sam Byram was full of praise.

“I think this game means the most to the team and the fans as a whole," he said. "It was definitely the best atmosphere I’ve felt at the new ground.”

“You could really feel it on the pitch," the full-back concluded. "Among the players and the fans, especially when the final whistle went!"