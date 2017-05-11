Michail Antonio signs long-awaited new deal with West Ham United

Above: Michail Antonio after signing his new four-year deal with West Ham |Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

West Ham United fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief, as club top scorer Michail Antonio finally signed on the dotted line with a new four-year deal keeping him at the London Stadium until 2021.

Love my time here

Antonio has emerged as a firm fan favourite since his move from Nottingham Forest back in 2015, and in the last season has emerged as Slaven Bilić's star man in the long shadow left by former talisman Dimitri Payet after his ugly exit from the London Stadium.

Injury has marred the end of Antonio's season, he has also been linked with a move away from the Hammers with Antonio apparently reluctant to sign a new deal but he shared his delight at his new long-term contract.

"I'm over the moon," Antonio happily stated to whufc.com. "I've loved my time here."

"I'm just happy that we have managed to get things sorted," he stated to the club's website. "So I can move onto next season and do what I've done this season."

"When I was younger I was growing up in south London," the top scorer reminisced. "I used to come to West Ham games. I've loved my time here."

Great news for us

Antonio has been crucial to the Hammers through what has been difficult first season at the London Stadium, with his leading total of nine goals being crucial in the Hammers eventual top-flight survival and earning him Hammer of the Year at the club's end of season awards.

Bilić will see Antonio as a crucial cog in the machine as he looks to make the second season at their new home a success, and the gaffer shared his delight at Antonio signing a new deal.

“It’s great news for us,” he said. “To be fair, I have always been confident Mikey would sign."

"But it is still a great feeling to have one of our top players to commit himself to us for the long term," the coach stated. “The Chairman has worked very hard to get the deal done."

“He appreciates that we have done a lot for him as a club," Bilić concluded. "He sees his future at West Ham, which is brilliant."