Slaven Bilić targeting another West Ham upset ahead of Liverpool clash

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić has stated his ambitions for his side to cause yet another upset at the top of the Premier League table, as the Hammers welcome Liverpool for the League finale at the London Stadium.

Will be upping the performance

After a rollercoaster season for the most part West Ham have steadied the ship in the last few weeks, as the Hammers look to break into the top half of the table in their last two matches of the season.

The home side head into Sunday's clash on a five-game unbeaten run which many thought would have been ended with the visit of rivals of Tottenham, but a goal from Manuel Lanzini gave them the famous victory and ultimately handed the title to Chelsea.

They will look to have that effect once again with the visit of Jürgen Klopp's men, with the Reds now just point ahead of Arsenal in the race for the top four and Bilić stated that his side will be looking to be doing better than the win over Spurs.

"It's a big game for us, of course, we want to continue our form," Bilić told his pre-match press conference. "Results-wise it's even bigger for them because they have to win to keep it in their hands."

"I know it's going to be very hard because Spurs was a bit different," the coach admitted to the gathered press. "But I've told the players already 'it's Liverpool at home, it's our last home game of the season - it can't be any bigger."

"Now we are relaxed and not in a negative way," the Croatian added. "I am expecting us to be even better than we were against Spurs."

We can beat anyone

Their recent run of form has been a long time coming for the London club, with the club dancing with the concept of relegation after a seven-game run without tasting victory.

In their recent run they have managed to find a run of solidity having kept four clean sheets in their last five matches, and defender James Collins stated the side are very confident of beating anyone put in front of them.

"We have to go about combating their threat the same way we have in the last couple of games," he said. "That's defending well as a team with everyone working together and hopefully we can get a similar result to last Friday."

"It's been great playing alongside Reidy and Jose as a three," the Welshman stated. "They're tremendous centre-halves and any mistakes I make they see what's going on and clear up for me."

"We're full of confidence at the minute," the veteran defender stressed. "We're not really thinking about who we're playing against."

"We just know that if we turn up," Collins concluded. "And play like we did last week we can beat anyone."