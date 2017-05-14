Slaven Bilić accusses Hammers of complacency in disappointing Liverpool defeat

Above: Slaven Bilić during the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

Slaven Bilić has called the integrity of his West Ham United squad into question, as the Hammers looked complacent in defeat when they were dealt a heavy 4-0 loss from the top four chasing Liverpool.

In there somewhere

West Ham have picked up their form in the past weeks as they entered Sunday's clash on a run of five games without defeat, which included their latest 1-0 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The win over Spurs mathematically secured their top-flight status but still had something to play for with the visit of Jürgen Klopp's men, with the opportunity to go as high as eighth a realistic opportunity.

However the Hammers rolled over to allow the Reds to increase their chances of Champions League football next season, with goals from Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and a Philippe Coutinho brace gave them the win and Bilić questioned the mindset of his side at the full-time whistle.

"I am very disappointed with the way we played,” Bilić told his post-match press conference. “I wanted the same performance as against Spurs or similar."

“We didn’t do it. We have to be honest," the coach admitted to the gathered press. "We wanted to avoid complacency but it was obviously there at least subconsciously."

“We were nowhere near close enough," the Croatian stressed. "If you give time and space to players like [Philippe] Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana they will kill you."

A long, hard season

Overall it has been a rollercoaster season for the Hammers in just Bilić's second season at the helm, with the Croatian overseeing the move from the historic Boelyn Ground across the capital to the London Stadium.

Their very patchy form has brought a somber atmosphere around the new arena, Bilić admitted that it has been a rough season for the Hammers but praised the effort of his players for achieving their main goal for the campaign and will be something to build on in the next campaign.

"It's been a very difficult one and a very long one," he said. "We've had many obstacles today but it wasn't all about the stadium."

"We need time to adjust and we knew that before," the 48-year-old stated. "But we've also had too many injuries."

"That's why I'd like to give credit to the players because it was a very hard [season]," Bilić concluded. "We've achieved our minimum goal and we're going to benefit from this in the long-term."