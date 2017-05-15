Håvard Nordtveit insists that West Ham's season isn't over after demoralising Liverpool defeat

Above: Håvard Nordtveit battling Daniel Sturridge in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Defender Håvard Nordtveit has insisted that the season hasn't "finished yet" for West Ham United, with the Hammers looking to still finish in the top-half of the Premier League despite Sunday's penultimate 4-0 pummeling at the hands of Liverpool.

Look to finish well

The Hammers headed into the curtain call of the London Stadium in somewhat high spirits, with Slaven Bilić's men managing to turn their relegation form around and topped off their five-game unbeaten run with a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Tottenham.

They had a major hand in the Premier League title returning to Stamford Bridge and seemed to have every intention pre-match of having say who would be playing Champions League football next season, but the Hammers ended up been steam rolled by Jürgen Klopp's men.

It was a dominant performance from the Reds with goals from Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and a Philippe Coutinho brace secured a resounding win, there is something to play for ahead of the Sunday's season finale against Burnley with the opportunity to still finish in the top-half and Nordtveit insisted that the side want to finish the campaign on a high.

“The season isn’t finished yet,” Nordtveit told whufc.com. “We will work hard this week, and we want to finish the season off well at Burnley."

"This season has had its ups and downs," the Norwegian admitted. "But we know the stadium now and the last five games before Sunday were good."

“If we can get on the level of the Tottenham game more consistently," he added. "Then we have a good opportunity to get back to where we were last season."

Learn from this season

The pummeling by Klopp's men brought down the curtain on what has been a tough first season at the London Stadium since their move from the Boleyn Ground, with the Hammers only tasting victory on seven occasions and managing 19 goals across the season.

Home and away it has been overall a poor season for the London club considering the season they prior to this campaign, Winston Reid took the captain's armband on Sunday in the absence of the injured Mark Noble and he insisted that there will be a lot to look back on and learn from the season.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster this season," he said. "But towards the back end we really started to pick up."

“It obviously hasn’t gone how we hoped but we’ll move on to next season," Reid concluded. "Hopefully next year at home we’ll pick up some better results.”