Slaven Bilic: We did exactly what we have worked on in training

How will West Ham fare next season? [Photo via Getty Images]

Slaven Bilic ​was pleased with his team's performance against Fulham ​​in their final game of their Austria tour on Thursday evening in Graz.

Goals from ​Manuel Lanzini and ​Ashley Fletcher ​put West Ham ​two goals to the good against the Championship side before ​Ryan Sessegnon ​poked home late on to make it a close finish.

Bilic pleased with his side's performance against Fulham

Coming through the game with no fresh injuries, Bilic was happy to see no new fitness issues with pre-season set to hot up next week.

"It was a good game for us," he said. ​"Again we treated it as a training test. We trained this morning before the game and it was quite hot, but we wanted to stick to our schedule."

​"We played with two teams each half - only Josh Cullen and Moses Makasi had to play a bit more. But it was good, against a decent side, especially in the first half, we played aggressively."

"We did exactly the things we have been working on this last week in Austria, like pressing, taking the ball, and quick reactions."

​"Second half was a bit slower but the main thing again was that no-one got injured. We are at the last day of the first part of our pre-season after 11 days of hard work and it has been a good test for us," ​Bilic continued.

​First win of pre-season will only increase confidence ahead of another Premier League campaign, says Bilic

While building the physicality and fitness of playerrs is the main focus of pre-season, particularly at this relatively early stage, Bilic reflected that winning the game will naturally increase confidence ahead of a fresh new ​Premier League ​campaign.

​"It is always good to win a game and have that kind of mentality," ​Bilic said. ​"I am not happy that we conceded a goal that we shouldn't have, but it was a positive outcome for us."

​"And no matter what the game, or how much you train, you need goals. It's good to ahve scored two goals, to have created good chances, and to win against a team who could have been in the Premier League next season," ​the West Ham manager concluded.

West Ham will be desperate to remain in England's top tier, having secured high profile signings in the shape of ​Manchester City's Joe Hart and ​Pablo Zabaleta, along with former-​Manchester United striker ​Javier Hernandez.