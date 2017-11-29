Everton vs West Ham: Hammers look for first win under David Moyes

[Photo via Getty Images]

​West Ham travel to Merseyside on Wednesday night to face an Everton side desperately struggling for any sort of form or momentum. With both sides in such poor form since the start of the Premier League season, this really is a six-pointer.

Embed from Getty Images

West Ham eyeing first win under David Moyes

The Hammers took a step in the right direction at the weekend with a solid 1-1 draw against Leicester City. Going 1-0 down inside the opening ten minutes, fans probably feared the worst for their side, but some strong determination and fight saw Moyes’ side gauge their way back into the contest via a goal from Kouyate just before the half-time interval.

Wednesday’s game against Everton presents a perfect opportunity for the London based club to build on the weekend’s result, with The Blues struggling to take any real positives from the campaign so far despite a huge outlay in the summer transfer window. However, David Moyes doesn’t possess the best record against his former club, losing all four of his Premier League matches against them by an aggregate score of 8-0. Thus, he and his side will need to see a change of fortunes in midweek if they are to bag their first three points under his tutelage.

Embed from Getty Images

Everton are in deep, deep waters at the moment

Everton come into the game with a whole host of problems to contend with. The Toffies are seriously struggling for goals at the moment, but it’s at the back where they have really capitulated. When Atlanta thrashed them in the Europa League, their back four resembled that of a rugby formation, with no leadership or co-ordination in defence resulting in easy goals being conceded.

Everton haven’t kept a clean sheet in the league since beating Stoke on the opening day, conceding nine goals in the last two Premier League and cup games. To add to that, they’ve let in 28 goals in the league this season – their worst record after 13 games since 1958. If they’re to get anything from Wednesday’s game against West Ham, they’ll need to show far more organisation at the back.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Everton have a number of injury concerns to deal with heading into the game, with Leighton Baines and Michael Keane both unavailable due to respective injuries against Southampton. That could see Mason Holgate return to the starting eleven after four weeks out while Seamus Coleman and Funes Mori represent long-term absentees. Striker Oumar Niasse will also miss out as he completes a two-game suspension due to diving.

West Ham meanwhile will have Marko Arnautovic available for the game despite the forward coming off with a niggle against Leicester. Javier Hernandez and Michail Antonio will not feature as they recover from hamstring injuries while Jose Fonte and James Collins remain out.