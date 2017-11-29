David Moyes rues first half performance as West Ham are battered at his former ground

Moyes on the touchline (photo Getty Images / Jan Kruger)

David Moyes was left disappointed with his West Ham side, as they slipped to a 4-0 defeat against Everton on Wednesday night.

The Hammers were two down by the half hour mark and never really recovered, a missed Manuel Lanzini penalty crucial before two more Toffees goals put the final nail in the coffin.

Wayne Rooney's hat-trick came as a result of a blinding goal in the second-half, but it was the first 45 that rendered Moyes speechless.

"Second-half I could put my name to the performance," he said.

"I didn't want to put my name to the first half, that's for sure. Tonight we weren't good in the first half so we didn't deserve it.

"We needed small things to go for us and they didn't," said Moyes when comparing the penalty Lanzini missed and one Rooney rebounded in.

Moyes disappointed

​There was a sense of controversy around the first goal as West Ham players furiously argued with the referee's decision, but Moyes wasn't particularly interested.

"The focus for me is on the defenders, how we were able to be turned and the ball to be played through."

On the third, Rooney's finest, there was criticism for 'keeper Joe Hart who failed to put the ball out of danger with his clearance, but straight into the path of Rooney.

"The kick should have been much better, whether it was a slide or a kick it had to be something that didn't put us in any danger. The technical ability is what Wayne's got."

Tricky run ahead

It doesn't get any easier for West Ham as they come up against three of the Premier League's top four in their next few fixtures, Moyes fully aware of the task ahead.

"I think I've got to hope that this is where 'you never know what happens in football' comes in, we certainly wouldn't be favourites but I don't think many teams would be coming up against those sides at the moment.

"You never know."

Injury update

There was an injury update for Hammers fans, after Andy Carroll failed to make the squad and Winston Reid limped off in the 77th minute.

"Carroll jarred his knee in training yesterday, we don't think it's that bad and nothing showed up in the scan," Moyes confirmed, adding after that "Winston's tweaked his hamstring."