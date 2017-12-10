West Ham 1-0 Chelsea: West Ham deliver hammer blow to Chelsea

[Photo via Getty Images]

West Ham bagged their first win under David Moyes on Saturday afternoon with a surprise 1-0 victory over reigning Premier League champions Chelsea. An early goal from Marko Arnautovic proved to be the difference between the two sides, with The Hammers showing clear signings of progression under the former-Manchester United boss.

Hammers dominate Chelsea in much improved display

Forgetting the obvious differences between the two sides in goal-scoring terms, West Ham were in full flow at the weekend, surpassing Chelsea for energy and sheer doggedness in their defending. Marko Arnautovic’s goal inside the opening ten minutes wasn’t half bad either, combining well with Manuel Lanzini before sprinting behind the defence and wrong footing Cesar Azpilicueta before wrapping his shot inside the far post.

A goal of the highest quality, West Ham ensured that they held their discipline in defence to grind out a much needed three points. Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble worked tirelessly in the midfield to ensure Eden Hazard’s attacking contribution was limited, with the forward unable to get the kind of space he thrives on. Of course, the home side had some glorious chances to level the game up but West Ham deserve monumental credit for an inspired performance.

David Moyes slowly making his mark?

David Moyes’ reputation has taken somewhat of a battering since he left Everton for Manchester United. Taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson was always going to be an impossible task but there were very few positives from his short stint at Manchester – as proved to be the case at Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Thus, it was somewhat of a surprise that West Ham opted for David Moyes in the first place, with fans calling for an appointment with more ambition behind it. Nonetheless, he seems to slowly be making his mark in London. Under Slaven Bilic, the side showed a strong lack of discipline and passion yet Chelsea was a performance fuelled with organisation and heart – a true reflection of the progression that the Hammers are undergoing.

Of course, there is still a long old way to go, but things are looking up for West Ham and David Moyes.

Chelsea look weary as challenge on City suffers Hammer blow

Opting for a largely unchanged side from their Champions League involvement, Antonio Conte’s side looked very lethargic in possession. Alvaro Morata really should’ve pulled them level when his close-range volley went wide of the post but it was a thoroughly uninspiring performance from the Londoners – one that could well end any hopes of catching Manchester City in first place.

Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante had chances of their own too, with the latter forcing Adrian into a good save just before the 30-minute mark. The Hammers goalkeeper rose to whatever tests were thrown at him ensuring Chelsea endured a frustrating afternoon.