West Ham vs Arsenal Preview: Hammers looking for second win on the bounce

[Photo via Getty Images]

West Ham entertain Arsenal on Wednesday night, hoping to secure another three points under David Moyes and build on a promising turnaround since the former-Everton manager took the helm.

The Hammers haven't managed to take three points against Arsenal at home in nine league attempts since 2006, drawing two and losing seven times since the 1-0 victory.

Embed from Getty Images

Hammers look to build on first win under Moyes

It was some weekend for West Ham fans who not only watched their side record their first win under David Moyes but outplay and outfight the current Premier League champions Chelsea.

Marko Arnautovic secured the only goal of the game, combining beautifully with Manuel Lanzini on the edge of the six-yard box before wrong-footing Cesar Azpilicueta and curling the ball into the far corner. It was a performance fuelled with guts and determination with The Hammers showing far more discipline than they have in recent weeks to grind out a result and keep a usually ferocious Chelsea attack at bay.

The result sees West Ham head into the game still in the relegation zone but with the picture far more promising that it was a few weeks ago and Wednesday’s game will see them attempt to win home games against both Chelsea and Arsenal in the same season for the first time since 1986-87.

Embed from Getty Images

Arsenal will need to improve from defensive misgivings at St Marys

Arsene Wenger probably hoped bringing in the experienced Per Mertesacker at centre-back against Southampton would sure up the defence. Yet, that proved not to be the case with the German giving the ball away consistently – a very situation that resulted in Charlie Austin’s opener.

The defence lacked any structure or organisation all afternoon, with players failing to track their opposite numbers and if Wenger’s side are to get anything from Wednesday’s game they’ll need to make a serious improvement. Failure to do so could allow Lanzini and Arnautovic the freedom to produce another moment of magic.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

West Ham will be buoyed by the return of Javier Hernandez who featured for the first time in five weeks at the weekend following a hamstring injury. Cheikhou Kouyate may also be in line for a return while Edimilson Fernandes will be assessed prior to kick-off after an ankle strain.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are without Aaron Ramsey for the game with the midfielder suffering from a hamstring issue against Southampton. Shkodran Mustafi and Santi Cazorla are absentees.