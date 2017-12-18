Team news as West Ham prepare to face Arsenal in Carabao Cup quarter-final

Will Andy Carroll return for The Hammers? | Photo via Getty Images

West Ham ​will turn their attentions to the quarter-final of the ​Carabao Cup ​following their 3-0 win against Stoke City ​in the Premier League ​this weekend. The Hammers fared pretty well last time out against ​Arsene Wenger's ​side, recording a 0-0 draw.

Embed from Getty Images

Moyes confirms Joe Hart will start against Arsenal in quarter-finals

The Hammers boss reported that on-loan ​Manchester City ​goalkeeper ​Joe Hart ​will return to the starting eleven on Tuesday evening at The Emirates. The Englishman lost his place following the former-​Everton ​boss' arrival, with Moyes preferring Adrian in between the sticks.

“Joe Hart will definitely start at the Emirates,” Moyes confirmed. “I’ve said all along that we have two really good goalkeepers and the two of them have been excellent.

“Adrian has had some really good performances and everyone knows of Joe’s experience and the level of games he’s played in."

“Joe has been very good around the place and he’s ready to play.”

Embed from Getty Images

​Andy Carroll in line for a potential return on Tuesday night

Amid a busy fixture schedule over the Christmas period, David Moyes has suggested The Hammers may rotate their squad in midweek with another game against Newcastle on Saturday.

Jose Fonte, Sam Byram, Cheikhou Kouyate and Edimilson Fernandes are all ruled out through injuries, with Manuel Lanzini facing a charge over diving. However, Winston Reid is available for selection having served a one-match ban while former-​Liverpool striker Andy Carroll will face a fitness test after missing the game against Stoke ​with a back strain.

“We’ve got the same sort of squad available as we had for the game at Stoke, with a couple of injuries and a couple of young players too. We won’t be a million miles away from the squad that has been available for most of our recent games."

“Andy Carroll ought to be back. He’s done a bit of training on Monday and he’s had a bad back, so we’ll make a call on that on Tuesday. There will be some players we do play and some players we don’t play, just like every game."

“Ideally, we would make some changes, if we had the players but we’re very short at the moment with injuries. I would like to make one or two changes as our priority is to get away from the bottom end of the Premier League, but nothing would give me more pleasure than getting to a cup final."

“I go into every game I manage wanting to win and I’ll try to win our Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night," Moyes concluded.