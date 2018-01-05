Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Ham: Lessons learned for Hammers

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: West Ham United's Pedro Obiang celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on January 4, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Craig M

West Ham United withstood heavy Tottenham Hotspur pressure to claim a point and give their chances of Premier League survival a much needed lift.

Pedro Obiang scored a goal to remember when he rifled a 35-yard scorcher into the top corner before Heung-min Son closed the deficit with a wonder strike of his own.

Spurs dominated possession from start to finish and despite their 31 shots on goal, David Moyes' defence showed solidarity.

The draw takes the Hammers' into 15th a mere two points off safety, but what did we learn from Moyes' defensive masterclass?

Rice defies age with man-of-the-match display

Central defender Declan Rice starred in Thursday night's draw and played an integral part in keeping Spurs goal tally down to one.

Alongside centre-back partner Angelo Ogbonna, the duo produced five of the 14 blocks made and cleared the danger a further 15 times.

His performance will only add to the likelihood of the teenager receiving a call up to Martin O'Neil's Republic of Ireland squad.

However, until he gets a senior Ireland cap in a competitive game, England still have an opportunity to lure him to play for the land of his birth.

Moyes' record against "big six" improves

Since Moyes' arrival back in mid-November, West Ham have gained five points from a possible 12 against the so-called Premier League "big six".

Despite falling at the final hurdle against Manchester City thanks to a last grasp winner by David Silva, Moyes has bought a sense of stability to their back line.

The former Sunderland boss has led his side to victory over London counterparts Chelsea as well as well fought draws to Arsenal and now Spurs.

After a dismal spell of form when facing "big six" opponents prior to the Scot taking the helm, West Ham are now unbeaten in their last three against them (W1 D2).

Before, they had endured a run of 13 defeats in 16 Premier League games (W1 D2).

Moyes now needs to prepare his side as they travel to Shrewsbury on Sunday for their FA Cup third round tie.