West Ham willing to listen to offers for out of form Javier Hernandez

​West Ham ​are willing to sell summer signing Javier Hernandez ​this January, with the former-Manchester United ​striker struggling to make a telling impact during his second stint in the Premier League​.

Hammers ready to part company with Hernandez already

Joining in the summer for £16million, Hernandez was widely expected to make a telling impact for The Hammers, who'd struggled for goals at the back end of last season. During his spell at Old Trafford, he'd proven himself to be reliable from goal scoring opportunities, with the flair and pace to thrive in England's top flight.

However, Chicharito has endured mixed fortunes this time around, with the 29-year-old the club's top goalscorer in the league at the end of October with four goals to his name. However, ​Marko Arnautovic ​has since overtaken the Mexican, whose failed to score in nine games in all competitions.

With David Moyes desperate to keep West Ham in the top flight, there's no time like the present when it comes to establishing a goal scorer within the side and Hernandez's recent form could well lead to the former-Everton ​manager cashing in this month according to The Telegraph.

Chicharito fails to make impact in FA Cup against League One opposition

In his last outing for West Ham, Hernandez's was a shadow of his former-self, failing to register any meaningful passage of play against far inferior opposition in Shrewsbury Town. There were no signs of the pressing we grew so accustomed to seeing while he was at Manchester United, with fans doubting whether he will ever make an impact at the London club.

When he first joined the club, there were strong issues with the striker being left isolated from his teammates but on Sunday he failed to turn up despite being unleashed alongside ​Andre Ayew​. It's increasingly looking like West Ham are trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, and it may be sooner rather than later that the club ship on the striker.