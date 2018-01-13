David Moyes: West Ham's entire team performance was "really good" in Huddersfield win

(Picture: Getty Images - Chris Brunskill Ltd)

David Moyes saluted the "terrific" performances of Marko Arnautović and Manuel Lanzini but felt that the display of the whole West Ham United team was "really good" as they battered Huddersfield Town.

The Hammers claimed an emphatic 4-1 win thanks to three goals in 16 second-half minutes after the interval, with Arnautović taking just 11 seconds to restore the away side's lead following the restart.

The Austrian - having also played a part in harrying Joe Lolley for Mark Noble's opening goal - laid on both of Lanzini's strikes as the Londoners countered to devastating effect before the hour.

Under the Scot, Lanzini and Arnautović have contributed eight goals and nine assists with the latter in particular discovering a rich vein of form since a club-record switch from Stoke City last summer.

Arnautović "free" in new central role insists West Ham boss

Moyes hailed in his post-match press conference: "He's a handful. I think he's been freed up maybe from the wing to playing through the middle. I think he needed to show everyone that he can run and he will run.

"When he does, he's a real handful and I think he's grown in confidence.

"As everybody knows, he needs managing. There will be times when he needs a strong sort of hand but I've got to say he's been very good since I've been here and his attitude has been excellent.

"I think Marko knows, like we said at the start: 'If you want to run we'll play you, if you don't, then we won't."

"Every week he is nearly producing the highest sprinting stats anywhere in the Premier League. I think he's embracing it as well."

Moyes felt that Lanzini's first-half display was underwhelming but praised his improvement after the break as he scored twice in five minutes for his first goals since November 4.

Asked if that was what he wanted to see from the Argentine playmaker, Moyes said: "Not in the first half, because I thought he had two or three chances to play and make good passes to either give us a chance or create something.

"I said it at the end of the game, it was the other way round, it ended up Marko Arnautović who played them on for Mano.

"Mano had a couple of chances to get in Marko in in the first half and didn't but I thought the two of them were terrific today, they really were. Great finishes by Mano as well.

"I thought today there were signs that the performance was much better, a bigger threat, we passed it better at times.

"We've still got to go to another level with it but I've got to say today, the two boys up front will get all the credit but I actually thought the team performance generally was really good."

Moyes: Marko and Manuel were the best strikers to get Hammers a result

Moyes opted to start Arnautović and Lanzini as a makeshift forward pairing with Andy Carroll absent from the travelling squad and Javier Hernández and André Ayew on the bench.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager explained that starting the two together, rather than choosing one and a recognised striker alongside, was a deliberate decision.

"I keep getting asked the questions and I keep saying well, Marko Arnautović, as you see, is doing great," said Moyes.

"We didn't have Andy Carroll today. Anybody who plays well for me, that's why I'm trying to get more than 200 wins, because you can only pick the players you think are going to get the results. Today I felt that the best ones were Marko and Mano.

"I think we've got a lot of strikers and they're all really good players. Andy thrives on crosses, Chicharito thrives on lots of balls in and around the box, André with good balls into feet even around the box as well, Diafra Sakho balls down the side he can run on to.

"So, I think everyone of them sort of has a different attribute which I enjoy. In different games I might have to use them in different ways."

The victory was Moyes' 200th as a manager - becoming just the fourth Premier League boss to win as many top-flight matches - with another of the four, Sir Alex Ferguson, watching on from the stands.

"I was just told about that," he continued. "I'm thrilled that the players were able to get me that and also thank you to all the others players in the years gone by who have got me the wins as well. I didn't know it.

"I'm pleased. I'm going to invite him [Ferguson] down to one of the games, maybe when it's United. Good, I hope he enjoyed us winning."