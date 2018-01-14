Huddersfield 1-4 West Ham: Lessons learned as Hammers show class

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal with Mark Noble of West Ham United and Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and We

Marko Arnautović and Manuel Lanzini proved the difference in a match which saw the North London outfit West Ham United rise to 11th, five points above the relegation places.

Mark Noble opened the scoring before Huddersfield midfielder Joe Lolley took the two teams level into the break. However, only 30 seconds had past from the restart when in-form forward Arnautović

put the game on its head with a well struck effort.

The Austrian then turned provider twice for Lanzini, who put the result beyond any doubt with two well taken finishes. Moyes has now only lost once in his last eight games but what did we learn from Saturday's thrashing?

Embed from Getty Images

Double act show worth

Lanzini and Arnautović were unstoppable and had the duo not been on the pitch, the result would have been so much different.

The confidence they inject into the team has become infectious. Take the Hammer's fourth goal, the lead up to his finish contained composure, confidence and grace even before the Argentine had let fly - qualities West Ham fans have not seen all season.

Lanzini, whose only goal this campaign came almost two months ago, scored twice in five minutes and really led the way in what may become a real turning point in West Ham's season.

Marko Arnautović on the other hand, arrived under the scrutiny of his £24 million price tag, but since Moyes' took the reigns he has turned into a completely different player.

He has six goals in his last eight appearances and with Lanzini combined, the pair have been involved in 17 of the 29 goals the Hammers have scored.

If they continue to provide the impact shown thus far, the threat of relegation will become a distant memory.

Embed from Getty Images

There's a philosophy in place

Roll back to the 4-1 loss to Liverpool in November under Slaven Billic, the Moyes inherited a club that looked destined for the worst. Three wins in 11 Premier League outings left for bad reading and only added to their downward spiral.

They had no belief that their fortunes could be turned around and this worsened with every performance. However, Moyes has brought a spirit and an ideology that every game has its worth in points.

They had previously dropped points to Southampton, Newcastle, West Brom, Crystal Palace and newly promoted Brighton - all teams they should be more than capable of competing alongside.

Under the Scotsman they are now overcoming opponents placed beneath them, Huddersfield becoming the most recent addition to the list. Without even analysing the points gained over Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, they have developed into a side who can give the league's best a run for their money.

Great preparation for what lies ahead

They now need to assemble themselves for what could be the making or breaking of their season. Their next four top-flight games see them come up against opposition placed in and around them.

Bournemouth, Palace, Brighton and Watford are all set to go toe-to-toe with Moyes' men and Saturday's win puts them in the best possible place.