Opinion: Should West Ham let Andy Carroll go?

Andy Carroll of celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium | Photo: Getty/ Catherin Ivill

Many will argue that Andy Carroll still has a role to play at the London Stadium but a West Ham career ridden with injuries and missed opportunities needs to reach its inevitable end.

Two goals in 14 of his West Ham appearances this campaign leads for bad reading and while he offers manager David Moyes an alternative, that is all he really is.

Same old story

Questions surrounding his fitness remain and having missed 96 West Ham games through injury alone, the striker hardly has a list a teams queuing with pen and paper in hand.

The nine-cap England international was initially bought nearly five years ago in a bid to sure up their attack. Although averaging just over five goals a season since his £15 million move in the summer of 2013 hardly makes for good value for money.

With Chelsea reportedly interested and talks of a number of strikers on Moyes' radar, the Hammers are now gifted with a perfect opportunity to cut their losses.

Should the six-foot-four front man depart, it would allow Scotsman Moyes with the option to finding a striker who can compliment the abilities of his two main driving forces, Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautović.

Out with the old - in with the new

If the Hammers are to finally play a brand of football they can call their own, then selling Carroll would be the statement needed to kick-start that transition. At 29-years of age and with an injury record as bad as Carroll's how much longer can the striker last?

Take, Michael Owen who suffered many long term spells on the sideline, he made it to 33, Owen Hargreaves to 31, all of course, different scenarios with peculiar variants.

But, it makes you think, if Carroll falls to the same unfortunate fate, he can't have too much time left on his hands.

Whatever the decision lies a risk, if he goes and finds the late run of form his prime could provide, then West Ham become the casualty.

Although, if he does stay and his current form persists, are West Ham going to find a welcome buyer who are willing to pay over the odds.