W-League - Week 5 Review: The top two extend their lead

The dual at the top continues into week six as the league leaders Melbourne City and Sydney FC gained hard fought victories as they fight it out for the top spot.

Round five of the Westfield W-League also saw Adelaide United and Canberrra United share the spoils and Perth Glory picked up a well earned victory against Melbourne Victory.

Sydney make it eight successive victories against the Jets

Sydney FC made it four consecutive victories this weekend after their opening day defeat to Brisbane Roar, the 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets on Sunday takes them equal with Melbourne City on 12 points at the top of the table, albeit City's advantage via goal difference and a game in hand.

The Jets may of had the better share of possession in the opening quarter of play but it was Sydney who opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Remy Siemsen was brought down after an innocuous challenge from Megan Oyster - Matildas' striker Kyah Simon slotted the resulting penalty beyond newly acquired Jets keeper Katelyn Rowland to give her team the lead.

Immediately after the break, the Jets drew level courtesy of Jen Hoy who slotted home after goalkeeper Sham Khamis parried Jenny Kingsley's shot in to the path of the forward to score her third goal in as many games.

But, the Sky Blues denied the Jets the opportunity to get back into the game after the leveller as Sydney replied almost instantly after the restart. Daniel Barrett's side pressed forward from the kick-off and won a corner which was spectacularly finished by Nicola Bolger with an audacious half-bicycle kick.

Perth Glory bounce back with win over Victory

Glory returned to winning ways on Sunday at the Lakeside Stadium with a 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory, with only Perth's second win of the season and their first since the season opener.

Striker Rosie Sutton gave Glory a well-deserved lead in the 16th minute, volleying home a cross from the right flank.

Numerous chances were wasted for both side's before Vanessa DiBernardo netted a belter to give her side a two goal advantage. The midfielder, on-loan from Chicago Red Stars, extended the lead for Bobby Despotovski's side with a screamer from 20 yards.

The three points for Perth Glory moves them up to fouth in the table and sends them into next week where they will welcome Syndey FC to the Allianz Stadium in the hope of bagging back-to-back victories.

Adelaide and Canberra share the spoils

Nothing could seperate Adelaide United and Canberra United at the Elite Systems Football Centre in the first game of the weekend as they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

This was certainly the match of the weekend, an end to end game which provided Canberra with the majority of possession but saw Adelaide fight back on numerous occasions.

Canberra were awarded a penalty in the 25th minute which was cooly converted by Ellie Brush to give her side the lead. Adelaide weren't behind for long, a clever through ball from Sofia Huerta found Rachel Quigley who slotted home the equaliser.

The second half continued in much of the same fashion with numerous shots on goal, but Adelaide took the lead in the 54th minute courtesy of an own goal following a Huerta cross.

Once again Canberra levelled things up in the 82nd minute when Campbell could not deny Hayley Raso's shot on goal, however, there was little opportunity for either to team to bag a winner and the teams were forced to share the spoils.

City continue their winning ways with victory over the Roar

Defending champions Melbourne City took a step closer to retaining their title with a 2-1 victory over Brisbane Roar at AJ Kelly Field.

Brisbane opened the scoring minutes after kick-off courtesy of Katrina Gorry, who slotted passed Lydia Williams following a fine pass from Emily Gielnik.

But Melbourne fought back after an early shock to equalise four minutes later via in-form Welsh midfielder Jess Fishlock who converted her third goal in two games to draw City level.

And they weren't finished there as Erika Tymrak finished off the comeback in the 25th minute to give City the lead before half time.