W-League - Week 6 Review: Melbourne face first ever loss at the hands of Canberra United

(Photo: Getty Images/ Robert Cianflone)

Week six of Westfield W-League fixtures saw Canberra United pull off a famous victory over Melbourne City as Sydney FC missed out on the opportunity to go top of the table.

Roestbakken's winner hands City their first ever loss

After 18 W-League matches, spanning an incredible 419 days, Melbourne City have finally fallen to their first ever defeat since the club's inauguration. An incredible unbeaten run which was halted by two-time champions Canberra United at CB Smith Reserve on Saturday afternoon.

Following a well-contested first half, Canberra finally broke the deadlock only minutes succeeding the interval through a powerful Jenna McCormick header, which crashed off the inside of the cross bar before nestling in the back of Lydia Williams' goal.

However, the celebrations were premature as minutes later the defending champions fought back with an equaliser, as American Beverly Yanez struck an impressive long range effort to score her first goal for Melbourne City.

After coming from behind last week to win 2-1 against the Brisbane Roar, City were looking to repeat the same feat in round six but Canberra certainly had other ideas. Rae Dower' side's persistent pressure paid off in the 82nd minute as Karly Roestbakken kept a cool head to convert Nickoletta Flannery's pass, ensuring her team returned to the capital with all three points and the honour of becoming the first team to defeat champions Melbourne City in their history. At 15 years and 10 months, Roestbakken becomes the second youngest W-League goalscorer and the teenager's winner this weekend takes Canberra United within two points of the league leaders.

Kerr's strike is the difference for the glory

Sydney FC missed out on the chance to go top of the table as Sam Kerr's strike was enough to give Perth Glory the victory at Dorrien Gardens on Sunday.

Kerr once again led by example for the glory in week six as her strike in the 18th minute was the difference. The Westfield Matilda's striker cut in from the right to unleash a shot into the top left corner of Sydney keeper Sham Khamis' goal, after being set up by Shawn Billam.

And, the on-loan Sky Blue FC forward almost doubled Glory's lead seven minutes later but her shot, which beat Khamis, was cleared off the line by on-the ball Sydney defender Alanna Kennedy to deny Kerr a second.

Peth Glory secure fourth place with this weekend's victory, whilst Sydney's inability to take advantage of City's defeat to Canberra means they remain in second place in the table.

Victory and Wanderers play out draw

Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers played out an entertaining draw on Sunday, with Angelique Hristodoulou sending a cross into her own net to give the home side the lead at the Lakeside Stadium inside two minutes. Sarah Yatim levelled it up for the Wanderers to send them into half-time all square.

Kariah White put the Victory ahead for the second time in the game when her cross from the right found it's way into the top corner in the 84th minute to set up an entertaining finish. But, the Wanderers weren't done yet as Katie Stengel finished off the late flourish of goals by converting a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper to take a point away from the Lakeside.

Brisbane hold on to take the victory

Brisbane Roar held on to a 3-2 win on Sunday at the Suncorp Stadium after they held off a spirited Adelaide come-back to claim all three points.

Early goals from Katrina Gorry and Tameka Butt sent Brisbane in to half-time with a well deserved lead. Allira Toby increased the margin to three goals after the break and looked to have sealed the victory for the Roar.

Adelaide- who are still searching for their first win of the campaign- began the fight back on the hour courtesy of an Adrianna Jones goal. Sofia Huerta scored from the penalty spot 15 minutes from time, but United didn't have enough fire power to finish off the comeback allowing Huss Skenderovic's team to secure the victory.