Kemme pens new deal with Turbine Potsdam

Image credit: Getty Images

A main-stay in Potsdam, Tabea Kemme has extended her current deal with the club and is set to remain a Turbine until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Long-serving

As familiar to Potsdam fans as the badge, converted full back Kemme has been involved in the Turbine set-up for over a decade. In 2006, after six years in the with local side SG Freiburg/Oederquart, Kemme headed East to work through the youth set up at Potsdam, making her senior bow in at the start of the 2008-09 season.

With 175 appearance for the Turbines to date, Kemme has proved herself a core member of the squad, evolving on the pitch from full-back to midfielder and more recently, winger. Whether in defence or up in attack, the 25 year-old has maintained a consistently high level during her nine season with the six-time Frauen-Bundesliga champions, a key component in their success on the pitch.

Her triumphs on the pitch with Potsdam lead her to be called into the German national team, again working through the [U17, U19 and U20] youth levels, earning her first cap in 2013 – two years after first being called into the senior team. Enjoying more time on the pitch at the end of Silvia Neid’s tenure, featuring heavily during the 2015 Women’s World Cup as well as the 2016 Rio Olympics, an evergreen in the squad that went on to claim Olympic gold.

A terrific 2017 to follow?

For the Potsdam fans the news is a cherry on top of a particular tasty festive cake, the news coming shortly after the Turbines notched up their ninth win of the year, three big points from a scrappy match against Leverkusen insuring they’ll be top over the winter break.

Four points clear of VfL Wolfsburg in second, Potsdam are certain to be top of the table over Christmas, no matter how their final game of the year (a home tie against MSV Duisburg) finishes. The new contract not just an early Christmas present for the UEFA Women’s Champions League winner a special present on her 25 birthday (to go with today’s win).