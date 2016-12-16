Dickenmann commits another two seasons to Wolfsburg

Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After a season and a half in Germany, Swiss international Lara Dickenmann has penned a new deal that will keeper her at VfL Wolfsburg until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Key player

Well recognised in European football for her six years with Olympique Lyonnaise where she won all there was to be won with the French champions, Dickenmann made the switch to the Frauen-Bundesliga for the 2015-16 season. Looking for a challenge in a tough league the Swiss international became a Wolf in 2015 and fast became an integral part of Ralf Kellermann’s team.

Able to move from full-back to midfielder to winger on either side of the pitch at the drop of a hat, Dickenmann’s versatility is key the Wolfsburg team that has been so injury hit in recent memory. With a wealth of talent across the full length of the pitch, Dickenmann’s ability to start in any third makes her invaluable to any team and she had frequently been moved to add much needed strength and depth.

Still very much a game-changer, the decorated 31-year-old shows no signs of slowing down as she still looks to fully conquer the FBL, the DFB-Pokal win only spurring her on to lift the Bundesliga trophy – although the two-time UEFA Women’s Champion’s League winner admits she would like to win the prestigious competition again.

After a year and a half in Germany, Dickenmann is settled and enjoys the understanding she has on the pitch with her teammates, happy with the competitive nature of the league, challenged every time she steps onto the pitch.

Life after football

Not for the first time, Dickenmann is set to combine her football with her studies, having enrolled to start her Masters in “General Management” at VfL Campus in February of next year. Looking to grow as a person, the midfielder referred to the flexibly of the course dates as a “perfect solution” so she can focus on both football at her degree without detracting from either.