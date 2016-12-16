Groenen pens new Frankfurt deal

Image credit: Getty Images

Dutch midfielder Jackie Groenen has agreed to extend her deal with FFC Frankfurt and will stay on at the club until the end of the 2018-19 season.

European experience

Already well familiar to German audiences for her time spent with SGS Essen (then Essen-Schönebeck) and three years with FCR Duisburg before the club folded, Groenen has proved she’s a natural in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Having made herself known to English fans after her switch to Chelsea ahead of the 2014 season, a key component of Emma Hayes’ team that came within inches of the WSL title. Groenen made another nine appearances for the Blues during the first half of the 2015 season before her summer-switch to the seven-time Bundesliga champions ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Despite their wobbles in the league this season and last, Groenen has been one of the more consistent players in the Frankfurt side, a strong presence in midfield whose always keen to get up in attack. Her exploits for Frankfurt gaining her international recognition, the midfielder made her international bow for the Netherlands at the start of 2016 and will be looking to earn a spot in the Oranje side that contests the 2017 European Championship on home soil.

A deal that suits everyone

Having already admitted that joining Frankfurt was a dream of hers, Groenen stated that she “didn’t have to think” about the prospect of prolonging her stay with FFC and is already looking forward to “developing” herself further on and off the pitch, happy to take on “more responsibility” in the process.

Despite her youth, Frankfurt manger Siegfried Dietrich already sees great maturity in the midfielder, her years of experience “at the top level” in Germany shaping her and he believes that although she can still grow and develop in Frankfurt she’s already at a stage where she can pass her experience onto the younger players coming through the ranks.

Head coach Matt Ross echoed Dietrich’s sentiments about Groenen’s maturity and abilities as a "leader" on the pitch, lauding her "strength" and "dynamic" play, sure that the best is still yet to come from the player who has not yet reached her full potential but is already an important part of the set-up in Frankfurt.