W-League - Week 7 Review: Canberra soar to the top

Image credit: Getty Images

Round seven of the W-League proved to be incredibly exciting for the table positions as Canberra United took the opportunity to move to the top thanks to three points and a margin of four goals. While 2015's champions lost another three points in a shocking turn of events, which facilitated their move down to third place.

Canberra United ascend to the top, hitting Brisbane for five

Fuelled with confidence from their monumental victory over Champions Melbourne City, Canberra United grabbed the top spot with Nickoletta Flannery and Ashleigh Sykes each earning a brace throughout the dissection of Brisbane Roar.

The display from the team in Green was dominant throughout, opening the floodgates in 14th minute with a low strike. Michelle Heyman almost doubled the advantage but it was ruled offside.

Steph Oakes made up for the disallowed goal as she easily guided home a penalty kick in the first half.

The Roar could not catch a break and after the break, the goals came thick and fast. Sykes and Flannery alternated for six minutes, swapping the scoring and assisting duties until it was 5-0.

The only consolation that Brisbane could grab came in the form of a stoppage time goal from Emily Gielnik but being in the midst of their heaviest defeat of the season, it was difficult to celebrate.

Second successive defeat for Champions Melbourne City

Western Sydney Wanderers showed what they are made of as they came back from a 1-0 deficit to Melbourne City, with thanks to Kendall Fletcher's double.

The first opening moments panned out exactly as imagined before this tie between former Champions and bottom half of the table contenders. Marianna Tabain banged in a superb goal from a volley to put City ahead in just three minutes.

15 minutes later Fletcher levelled the playing field with a powerful header, giving her side a real chance in the game. Parity remained until the second half when Sarah Yatim was brought down in the penalty area by Amy Jackson. Fletcher stepped up to the mark and had no trouble putting the ball away.

Melbourne City had no response to a taste of their own medicine, and the goal that came in the third minute of the second half means that the former Champs have now suffered two defeats on the bounce.

Minimal movement in the middle of the table

Brisbane Roar, Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers all remain stuck in the middle of the table following the seventh round.

An emphatic 4-1 victory for Perth Glory away at Adelaide United means that Perth slide into second while Adelaide sink to the ninth. Glory are now only second on goal difference, putting them in strong stead for round eight. During the match Sam Kerr managed to get herself on the scoresheet twice, with a goal in each half.

Melbourne Victory have lift off! After taking away a point from Newcastle, as a late Jen Hoy strike cancelled out Natasha Dowie's opening goal, Victory move off the foot of the table.