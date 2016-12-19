Borges to stay in Blue after a stint with Sporting Lisbon

After a year and a half with Chelsea, Ana Borges has renewed her deal and will remain in blue until the middle the end of the 2017-18 season, but will spend the first half of the new year with Sporting Lisbon.

Integrated

A regular starter for Emma Hayes’ side this year, Borges naturally fit into the 3-5-2 Chelsea adopted part-way through the season, offering slightly more in the middle five instead of pushed down to centre-back. A fan favourite and unpredictable character on the pitch, Borges is well integrated into the Chelsea squad and has demonstrated her fine link-up play with her teammates throughout the year.

Having made 55 appearances for last season’s WSL champions, assistant manager Paul Green said he was “delighted” to have extended her deal as the Portugues international “remains an integral part” of Chelsea’s system, a key member of the side who’ll be looking to come back firing on all cylinders for the 2017-18 season.

Borges in action for Chelsea. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

A dream move for Borges

Although, Blues fans will have to go a while before seeing Borges in Staines again, as she has signed on with Sporting Lisbon for the first half of 2017. Sporting CP are the current leaders in the Divisão Women, but hold just a one point advantage over second placed Sporting Braga (who have a game in hand), with the club close to her heart, Borges is looking to do whatever she can in her short-stay with Lisbon.

A spot in the championship round is almost certainly assured for CP, but they’ll face stiff competition over both the regular season and play-offs. However, Borges is up to the task, hoping to call upon her experience from time spent in America, Spain and England to help at home.



The six month loan set to be beneficial for both club and player as Borges readies herself for Euro 2017 and Portugal’s first ever bow at a major tournament.