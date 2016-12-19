Spitse returns to Twente. Photo: Getty/AFP

After three seasons with Toppserien champions LSK, Sherida Spitse has returned to FC Twente for the for the rest of the season.



Highly decorated

Having cut her teeth with SC Heerenveen whilst still a teenager, after five years in Friesland Spitse graduated to FC Twente where she won back-to-back titles over the first two years of the short-lived BeNe League. A key member of the Twente team, Spitse opted to leave Holland and try her hand in Scandinavia, transferring to then Toppserien runners-up LSK. Integrating well in her new surroundings, Spitse rarely missed a game during her three seasons with Monica Knudsen’s all-conquering Lillestrøm, a vital member of the team that dropped a scant 25 points on their way to three league titles as well as three domestic cups.



Spitse's rising of great importance for her national team starting at her first major tournament experience seen from the bench at Euro 2009, although taken to Finland by Vera Pauw, the 19-year-old failed to grace the pitch.

Having matured between tournaments Spitse was once again called up for the following Euros in 2013 and started each group game for the Netherlands, as well as all four of the Oranje’s matches at Canada 2015. Having amassed over 120 caps for her country, Spitse is a vital component of the Dutch squad, an evergreen always willing to leave it all on the pitch.

Decision to move home



With the Netherlands set to host next summer’s Euros and a baby on the way, Spitse opted to move back to her native Holland for stability, relishing the chance to get back onto the pitch for Twente. The Enschede team with lofty ambitions that the Dutch centurion wants to be part of, already eyeing the prospect of adding a third championship with the Tukkers.



Twente coach Tommy Stroot was very happy with the move, glad of Spitse’s experience not just on the pitch but with the club as a whole, describing the midfielder as “an absolute winner” with “great power” in her game, a player who meshes well with the ideals of the club and is set to fit in with the current crop of players.

