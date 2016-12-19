Talented Scottish forward Fiona Brown joins Eskilstuna United

Fiona Brown (left) playing in the 2014-15 Champions League Quarter-Final vs PSG. Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

21-year-old Scottish forward Fiona Brown has left SWPL 1 champions Glasgow City to join Damallsvenskan side Eskilstuna United.

It sees Brown sign a professional contract with the side that knocked Glasgow City out of the 2016-17 UEFA Women's Champions League Round of 32.

Upon the move, Brown released a statement through Glasgow City's social media where she stated that her time at the club had been “unbelievable” and talked about her pride in being part of the City side that reached the 2014-15 UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter-Finals, as well as securing their historic tenth title in a row.

ACL Injuries

At the age of 21, Brown has suffered two significant ACL injuries, with the latest coming in 2015. This year has seen her not only recover from her injury, but also replicate her form that makes her such an exciting prospect. Her form was critical in City winning their tenth title in a row, especially in the games against their title rivals Hibernian where she terrorised the Edinburgh side's defence.

On her injury comeback, Brown said, ”The club has been a huge part in my development and my return from injury would not have been possible without Glasgow City. The staff, players and fans have been an absolute pleasure and that's something I will miss a lot.”

She also praised the professional attitude of Glasgow City, saying that was mainly down to the club founders Laura Montgomery and Carol Ann Stewart.

I'm absolutely buzzing

With Scotland playing in the European Championships in 2017, Brown will be helping to break into the Scotland squad and will see the chance to play in Sweden will be a way of taking the next step of development, playing alongside players like Olivia Schough and Mimmi Larsson.

She commented, “I feel the time is right for me now to take the next step and I'm absolutely buzzing to be getting the opportunity to do something I've always wanted to do.”

It means that Glasgow City has seen two of their key first team players depart, following Erin Cuthbert moving to Chelsea. They have also seen forward Sarah Crilly leave for Celtic. However, they have made three pre-season signings to date: goalkeeper Lee Alexander returning from Mallbackens IF, Abbi Grant returning after spending 2015 at Hibernian and Celtic and Megan Foley joining from Rangers.

Eskilstuna United finished third in the 2016 Damallsvenskan and have been knocked out of Europe by Wolfsburg, meaning that Brown will miss out on playing in the European competition next season.