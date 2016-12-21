Doncaster Rovers Belles announce signing of Scottish forward Kirsty Hanson

Image credit: Doncaster Belles

FA WSL 2 side Doncaster Rovers Belles have made their first signing of the 2017-18 season by bringing in the Scottish Under-19 forward Kirsty Hanson into the club.

A young, exciting prospect

Doncaster had a torrid time in the WSL 1 in 2016, winning just one game, but manager Emma Coates will be delighted to have secured a talented forward as they look to build in the Spring Series, with the ambition of getting promoted in the 207-18 season.

Upon moving to Doncaster, Hanson talked about her delight of the over, saying “I can't wait to get started and learn from some experienced players.”

Emma Coates was also delighted to complete the deal, saying, “Kirsty is a young, exciting prospect, she has all the makings of a top striker and I'm sure she will be a success at the club.”

Class, experienced players

Before the move was announced, Hanson who spent 2016 with Liverpool and on loan with Sheffield FC wrote on her Twitter account of her admiration for both sides, saying they had “definitely improved” her as a player, and particularly praising Sheffield for the chance to play alongside “class experienced players".

Her time with Sheffield gives Hanson experience in playing in the WSL 2, having made 10 appearances for them in 2016.

Scotland under-19 international

The Scottish Under-19 international starred in Scotland's current campaign to qualify for the 2017 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship which will be held in Northern Ireland. She scored three times as Scotland finished second in their controversial First Stage Group where Scotland was controversially punished for falling ill ahead of their final match against Serbia.

Hanson made five appearances for Scotland Under-17s and in 2015 moved up to the Under-19 level, making 11 appearances to date, scoring seven goals.

She currently studies at Leeds Beckett University and before moving to Liverpool, she had spent time with Manchester United's Centre of Excellence.