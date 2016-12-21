Davy signs for ASJ Soyaux

Image credit: Getty Images

French-born experienced attacker, Anne-Laure Davy has completed a move to Division 1 Féminine side ASJ Soyaux from Watford.

Well-travelled

Still only 24, Davy has a glut of travelling and experience behind her, having come through a mixed environment at A.V.S.P des Mauges the versatile attacking force spent a year with FC Ingrandes le Fresne before a spell in as a Saint at Limestone College, South Carolina.

Following her stay in Ameica, Davy opted to make the UK her next port of call, enjoying a stint with Cardiff Met and getting a taste for European competition, starting two of Cardiff’s UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying matches. Her time in Wales done, Davy travelled east to England and joined up with WSL side Watford.

Although the Golden Girls stuttered throughout the 2016 season, Davy remained one of their better outlets, always willing to take the fight to the opposition, her presence in Berkhamsted will be missed next year.

Time to take on France

In contact with Soyaux back in May 2016, Davy opted to stay in England and finish the season with Watford before reopening her talks with the D1F team following the completion of the season. After another trip and trial in the southwest of France, Davy agreed terms with the club – having kept a watchful eye on the goings on in the division during her time in England.

Her decision to make the switch cemented by the improvement shown by Soyaux with new additions on the pitch and the arrival of Nicolas Goursat as co-coach, a family atmosphere at the club enough to convince the versatile forward. In a league that is dominated by a small percentage of those who play in it, Davy is hoping that her overseas experience will benefit her team as they look to progress in the league and work their way up the table.

The length of her deal has not been disclosed.