Green heads for Italy

Image credit: Getty Images

With Yeovil Town set to feature in the WSL 1 edition of the Spring Series, Kayleigh Green has been granted leave to boost Chieti’s squad for the second-half of the Serie A season.

From Cardiff to Yeovil

Having only joined up with the Lady Glovers ahead of their title winning season, Welsh international Kayleigh Green offered Jamie Sherwood great versatility during the campaign, the utility woman able to play across the pitch. Green signed from Cardiff City, where she spent eighteen years of her career as a hometown Blue Girl, making the occasional appearance for the Welsh national team.

A sterling season in WSL 2 followed with Sherwood opting more often than not to play Green in defence, her determined performances for the Somerset club helping them to their first major silverware as they finished atop of the tree. Writing herself into Yeovil folklore as she opened the scoring against the London Bees in Yeovil’s penultimate match of the season, the win vital to keep the Glovers top.

Whilst helping the green and whites to promotion, Green was racking up the caps for Wales, featuring in five of their eight Euro qualifiers. Although in defence for the Glovers, Jayne Ludlow opted to utilise Green higher up the pitch, the industrious 28 year-old on the scoresheet twice in qualifying as she scored a brace in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Surplus for the Spring Series

Both Yeovil Town and Bristol City will have a grace period in WSL 1 as they take part in the one-off Spring Series, time for the promoted two to adjust to life in the top-flight but for many a great chance to prepare and stay fit ahead of Euro 2017. With depth in the Yeovil squad and Wales not featuring at the upcoming European Championships the move will be mutually beneficial for both Green and Chieti.

The Calcio Femminile team are currently skirting the relegation zone although have games in hand over those below them, whether played more in defence or attack, Green is certain to give the Abruzzo side a boost. The Welsh international’s contract will run until the end of June, making her not just available for rest of the Serie A season but for every subsequent round of the Coppa Italia – including the final, should Chieti progress.