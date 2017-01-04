England, Norway and Sweden squads confirmed for La Manga friendlies

Image credit: Getty Images

With the trio of January friendlies fast approaching all three national sides have announced their squads for the games.

Blågult

Well ahead of the curve, Pia Sundhage announced her squad back at the start of December, the only truly new player to be called into camp that of recently naturalised German-born midfielder Katrin Schmidt. With Michelle De Jongh, Hanna Glas and Emelie Lundberg all having been called up before but the trio yet to earn a cap with the seniors, fans also aware of a returning Hanna Folkesson to the team with Hanne Gråhns the only other player added to the 19 that went to Rio.

Sweden squad in full

Goalkeepers: Hilda Carlén (Piteå), Hedvig Lindahl (Chelsea), Emelie Lundberg (Eskilstuna United).

Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Linköping), Emma Berglund (Rosengård), Magdalena Eriksson (Linköping), Nilla Fischer (Wolfsburg), Hanna Glas (Eskilstuna), Hanne Gråhns (Örebro), Jessica Samuelsson (Linköping), Linda Sembrant (Montpellier).

Midfielders: Emilia Appelqvist (Djurgårdens), Lisa Dahlkvist (Örebro), Michelle De Jongh (Örebro), Hanna Folkesson (Rosengård), Elin Rubensson (Kopparbergs/Göteborg), Katrin Schmidt (Djurgårdens), Olivia Schough (Eskilstuna United), Caroline Seger (Olympique Lyonnais).

Forwards: Kosovare Asllani (Manchester City), Stina Blackstenius (Montpellier), Pauline Hammarlund (Kopparbergs/Göteborg), Sofia Jakobsson (Montpellier), Fridolina Rolfö (Bayern München), Lotta Schelin (Rosengård).

The Football Girls

Less than a month after being named the new Norway coach, Martin Sjögren has named his first squad, keeping the core that faced Germany in Chemnitz last year. Synne Jensen, Kristine Nøstmo, Marit Sandvei and Marita Skammelsrud Lund the quartet to make way for Nora Eide Lie, Caroline Graham Hansen, Guro Reiten and Maria Thorisdottir.

With a number of the old guard having recently retired, Sjögren will have to work quickly to ascertain his strongest team although calling 19 year-old Eide Lie into the squad bodes well for the talented number of youth players coming through the ranks in Norway.

Wolfsburg’s Hansen is back in the squad after having missed the last camp through injury although the Oslo native hasn’t played a competitive game since the end of October. Similarly Thorisdottir has been handed her first call up sine the World Cup, the promising defender having had her own lengthy injury lay-off.

Norway squad in full

Goalkeepers: Josefine Ervik (Vålerenga), Cecilie Fiskerstrand (LSK), Ingrid Hjelmseth (Stabæk).

Defenders: Gunhild Herregården (Røa), Nora Holstad Berge (Bayern München), Maren Mjelde (Avaldsnes), Ingrid Moe Wold (LSK), Anja Sønstevold (LSK), Maria Thorisdottir (Klepp), Andrine Tomter (Avaldsnes).

Midfielders: Vilde Bøe Risa (Arna-Bjørnar), Nora Eide Lie (Kolbotn),Tuva Hansen (Klepp), Andrine Hegerberg (Birmingham City), Ingvild Isaksen (Stabæk), Kristine Minde (Linköping), Guro Reiten (Trondheims-Ørn).

Forwards: Amalie Eikeland (Arna-Bjørnar), Emilie Haavi (Boston Breakers), Caroline Graham Hansen (Wolfsburg), Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyonnaise), Isabell Herlovsen (LSK), Elise Thorsnes (Avaldsnes), Lisa-Marie Utland (Trondheims-Ørn).

The Lionesses

Coming off of the back of a muted but successful 2016, Mark Sampson has opted for a larger than usual squad for the upcoming camp, Notts County pair Carly Telford and Ellen White returning to the roster after respective injury lay-offs although it’s still too soon to see the likes of Alex Greenwood back. Chelsea duo Millie Bright and Claire Rafferty are back in the mix and, most surprisingly former Blue, Rachel Williams returns to the squad not having featured for England since the 2013 Cyprus Cup.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Notts County).

Defenders: Laura Bassett (Notts County), Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Gilly Flaherty (Chelsea), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Jo Potter (Notts County), Claire Rafferty (Chelsea), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Notts County), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Arsenal).

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gemma Davison (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal), Rachel Williams (Notts County), Ellen White (Notts County).

La Manga tournament schedule

Norway vs Sweden – 19 January, Pinatar Arena

Norway vs England – 22 January, La Manga Club

Sweden vs England – 24 January, Pinatar Arena

No kick-off times have been set yet.