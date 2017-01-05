Kim Björkegren named new Linköping coach

Image credit: Bibbi Dahlström

Less than three weeks after announcing the departure of Martin Sjögren, Linköping have unveiled Kim Björkegren as their new head coach.

The right man for the job

Having announced the departure of Martin Sjögren last month, the pressure was on the Damallsvenskan champions to appoint a new coach as quick as possible, the Christmas and New Year break hampering progress before the imminent start of pre-season.

However even with time not on their side, LFC director Maria Hagström was keen to make the right appointment, Sjögren leaving big shoes to fill.

With a number of "requirements" in mind, Hagström feels Björkegren is the right man to take the reins, lauding both his football philosophy and his “tactical proficiency”, both of which align with how Linköping want to play and progress.

His ambition set to be a driving force as the team look to bounce back from player departures and retirements after their unbeaten 2016 that saw them crowned as Swedish champions. Set for their third spell in the UEFA Women’s Champions League later in the year, the club will need a stable manager behind them if they’re to progress in the elite competition.

At just 35, Björkegren still brings with him a strong background having trained with Älta IF, IK Gauthiod and Tyresö FF. Most recently guiding Elitettan side Hovås Billdal to sixth in the Swedish second tier last season, Björkegren has said he feels “enormous pride” to be installed as the new LFC coach.

The young coach highly motivated to continue to improve and build upon Sjögren’s good work with the Linköping club, as he takes the step up to the Damallsvenskan, his own career steadily going from strength to strength every year he’s been coaching.

Already unveiled to the players earlier on today, Björkegren will take charge of his first training session on Monday as they team get their pre-season preparations underway and are currently slated to play Rosengård in their first pre-season friendly in mid-March.

Björkegren has initially been contracted for three years.