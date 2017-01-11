Wörle to miss next two Bayern games through ban

Image credit: Getty Images

Title hopefuls, Bayern München will have to do without their head coach, Thomas Wörle for the next two games after he a ruling by the DFB that’s seen him hit with a stadium ban.

Unsportsmanlike

Fans may remember Wörle having been sent to the stands in Munich’s penultimate game before the break against Turbine Potsdam, the incident happened with five minutes left on the clock and the current champions trailing the current leaders by one goal to two.

With the Bavarians rallying and chasing down a draw Nicole Rolser went down in the box under challenge from Johanna Elsig, the home fans wanted a penalty but when the referee waved play on there appeared to be crossed words with Wörle and the head coach was duly sent to the stands.

Having examined all the evidence the DFB has ruled that Worle was guilty of using unsportsmanlike language against the referee, Karoline Wacker and fourth official, Samira Bologna. In addition to the stadium ban, Wörle has also been fined €500, having agreed wth the ruling the coach will be forced to sit out Munich’s next two matches, away to SC Freiburg and at home to USV Jena.

[Stadium ban rules: Worle will not be permitted in the stadium at any point from 30 minutes before kick-off until 30 minutes after full-time, the ban extends to the entire complex whether it be the tunnel, changing rooms or pitch. Nor is the coach allowed any direct or indirect contact with his team.]

Langer hit with fine

In addition to Wörle’s ban and fine his co-trainer Roman Langer, has also been fined by the DFB-Sportgericht for unsporting behaviour during the last twenty-five minutes of Munich’s match against SC Sand in mid-October. Langer’s unsporting comments to referee, Kathrin Heimann enough to warrant a similar €500 fine but the co-trainer avoids a stadium ban and like Wörle, Langer has accepted the ruling.