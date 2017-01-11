Wolfsburg in 'keeper trouble

Image credit: Getty Images

It’s bad news for VfL Wolfsburg as the title hopefuls have lost Almuth Schult, Merle Frohms and Jana Burmeister to various injuries.

Frohms goes under the knife

Already known to the team and fans alike, Merle Frohms underwent surgery at the tail-end of 2016 to repair a medial meniscus injury – the surgery timed to coincide with the break and see the back-up 'keeper out of action for the shortest possible time.

With both Schult and Burmeister fully-fit before the break, Frohms’ surgery wouldn’t have been a worry for Wolfsburg coach, Ralf Kellermann especially with the second-choice keeper set to travel with the squad to their training camp in Portugal at the end of the month. All being well, Frohms is scheduled to be fit for Wolfsburg’s first league match back in February, when WOB travel to USV Jena to play their postponed match from December.

'Keepers out

With Frohms out of action, Kellerman would have been more than happy knowing that his two other stoppers went into the break fully-fit however the bad news started when Germany and Wolfsburg’s number one, Almuth Schult reported being in pain.

The first-choice 'keeper quickly diagnosed with a bone edema and although she’s already going through her rehab there’s no expected date for her return – fans will be aware that Lena Goeßling is out with the same injury. With both first and second choice custodian out of action, Kellermann has been dealt another blow as third choice shot-stopper, Jana Burmeister is also out of action for six weeks after having torn a tendon in her thigh.

Not currently planning on adding another goalkeeper to the set-up, Kellermann may find his hand forced if Schult doesn’t return to action sooner rather than later as Wolfsburg come up against Olympique Lyonnais in March in the UEFA Women’s Champions League amid a busy domestic calendar.

Injuries mount up

As well as all three goalkeepers and the aforementioned Goeßling, Wolfsburg will also be without Alex Popp whilst recovers from an unspecified injury as well as Eva Pajor who’s out with a foot problem. Caroline Graham Hansen hasn’t been joined in with training – the young attacker has been out since the end of October with a fractured shin – although curiously, has named in Martin Sjögren’s first Norway squad who’ll convene in Spain next week.

Although the news isn’t all bad as Joelle Wedemeye and Luisa Wensing have been green-lit for training after recovering from their respective injuries.