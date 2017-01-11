Chelsea continue to build with several contract extensions

Chelsea continue to build | Photo by Chloe Leadbeater

Emma Hayes has continued her business in the transfer window by renewing contracts of several Chelsea players.

Young talent extends

Millie Bright has had her contract renewed until May 2020 which will be the end of the 2019/2020 winter season. She has really grown as a player this season and finally made her England debut. She was voted Players' Player of the Year at Chelsea and was also named Vauxhall England Women's Young Player of the Year at the 2016 FA Women's Football Awards. She is only 23 but looks set for a stellar career for club and country

Hannah Blundell, a product of Chelsea's Centre of Excellence, has had her contract renewed until May 2019 and Rebecca Spencer is at Chelsea until at least May 2018. Fran Kitching, Chelsea's third choice goalkeeper currently, has seen her deal extended. She could be one to watch for the future.

Jodie Brett and Millie Farrow, who spent last season out on loan with Bristol City, finish up the list as they have also had their contracts renewed.

Building up a strong team

Last year, Gemma Davison and Eniola Aluko renewed their contracts too. More recently, four transfers have been made with Ramona Bachmann, Maren Mjelde, Erin Cuthbert and Crystal Dunn added to the squad.

With all these in mind, Chelsea seem to be set not only for the Spring Series but many winter seasons ahead. It is still to be seen what other WSL 1 teams will do to try and keep up with Chelsea but the Blues seem to be one step ahead currently.

While Chelsea seem to have a sizeable squad currently, Emma Hayes may still add to it with the emphasis on defensive options. Last season was a rollercoaster season. Chelsea lost out on the title in 2014 before coming back to win the double in 2015. In 2016, Chelsea got to the FA Cup Final but lost out. They got stung by London Bees in the Conti Cup and lost out to an unbeaten Manchester City. With previous heartbreaks, could they come back again to dominate once more?