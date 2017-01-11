Williams prolongs Notts stay

Image credit: Getty Images

Experienced player and top goalscorer in WSL history, Rachel Williams has penned a new deal with Notts County and will stay in black and white in the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Goals galore

With over 50 total goals in the WSL era and over 30 in the league with three different clubs, Rachel Williams brings not just goals and strong work-ethic to Rick Passmoor’s side but a solid base of experience to build on too. Having come through the Leicester City Women’s set up, Williams quick to progress into the senior team that picked up back to back County League wins as well as playing a key role in the team that won the Midlands treble in 2006-07.

Having helped her home-town team to promotion in 2008, Williams made the move to the Doncaster Belles and fast won over the fans, scooping Player of the Year, Player’s Player of the Year and a runners-up medal from the Premier League Cup.

After her spell with the Belles, Williams made the switch to WSL rivals, Birmingham City, the team agonisingly close to scoping the title in her first season with the Blues. The goals flowed for the Leicester-native, as she found the back of the net 13 times in 17 appearances during her first season as well as ten times in 19 apps during her second season. Remembered by Blues fans for taking the 2012 FA Cup final to an unlikely looking period of extra time before Birmingham bettered Chelsea from the spot.

From blue to black and white

Her next destination was set to bring more last day heartbreak as she joined the Chelsea team that lost out on the WSL title on the last day, her time with the Blues was brief before she made the switch to Notts County for the 2015 season. An ever-present in her two seasons at Meadow Lane, Williams has become a core member of Passmoor’s team and despite rumours of uncertainty around the Notts club, the women’s side has shown they’re here to stay with the deal.

Referred to by Passmoor as a “fantastic asset”, and a player “feared” by other teams, Williams possesses the ability to change games in Notts’ favour. The experienced attacker, who’s just been recalled into the England squad for the first time since the 2013 Cyprus Cup, is happy to stay on with the Lady Pies. “Enjoying” her football in Notts, Williams has settled and integrated well over her two years and wasn’t shy to admit the strong fan support was a factor, going as far as to praise the faithful for their “brilliant” support.