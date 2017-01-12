Montpellier lock down Jakobsson and Sembrant

Image credit: Getty Images

Swedish internationals Linda Sembrant and Sofia Jakobsson have both signed new deals with Division 1 Féminine side, Montpellier.

Having been with the southern French side for two and a half years already, Sofia Jakobsson has opted to extend her stay with the title chasers. After two full seasons with MHSC, Jakobsson has found her groove both in the team and in the league and boasts 43 goals from her time with the club and is indeed the current goalscorer in D1F, having netted 13 times before the Christmas break.

Speaking about her new deal, Jakobsson expressed her delight to extend her stay, talking about her “love” for the team and everything “that constitutes the club”.

Linda Sembrant

The third Swede to have put pen to paper this month for MHSC is captain, Linda Sembrant who is also in her third season with La Paillade. Originally signed to bring strength to the back-line as well as to impart her knowledge and experience on the young team, Sembrant has flourished in Montpellier and has become an integral part of Jean-Louis Saez’ set up. Although having struggled with the language barrier at first, the defender did well to settle quickly, picking up French, Sembrant has become a true leader for the team currently sat second in the table.

Praised by Saez for her “reading of the game”, and her ability to lead on the pitch, the coach is well aware of how the entire defence has “progressed” since Sembrant joined.

Having grown both on and off the pitch since her switch from Sweden to France in 2014, Sembrant spoke of her happiness in the south of France both at the club and with “life in general in Montpellier” saying that it’s her hope to continue at MHSC.

Montpellier deputy president Laurent Nicollin present for both new deals and spoke of his delight to have not just Sembrant on board for the future but so too Jakobsson and new signings Janice Cayman and Stina Blackstenius, heralding the continued strength and competitiveness of the team.

Jakobsson has added another year to her deal and Sembrant, two.