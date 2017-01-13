Vixens swoop for Turner

Image credit: Getty Images

Former Evertonian Millie Turner has made the move to Bristol City and WSL 1 ahead of the Spring Series.

Experienced

Having come through the Manchester United CoE, Turner made the switch to Everton and was quickly integrated into the set-up in 2013 before signing her first senior contract for the 2014 season whilst the Blue Girls were still in WSL 1. A consistent performer for the Widnes team since her move, Turner has played a key role as the Everton have tried (unsuccessfully) to win promotion back to the top tier.

Looking for a new challenge and a fresh start, Turner was in awe of the facilities at the Vixens’ training ground when Bristol boss Willie Kirk showed her around, “this was the perfect move for me,” said the 20 year-old, still keen to develop as a player but “excited” to get going in the Spring Series.

Her transition from Everton to Bristol aided by knowing some of her new teammates from time spent with the England youth teams and will be linking up with three of them at the U20 camp next week.

Competition and depth

“Excellent,” was how head coach Willie Kirk described Turner’s character when speaking to the club’s website following the move. Seen a good fit with the calibre of players already at the club, her playing style similar, her versatility on the pitch another selling point for Kirk who referred to the “options” she’ll bring.

The options vital to the team as they ready themselves for the one-off Spring Series and Kirk concedes that even though it’s less than ten games the nature of the mini-tournament will “take its’ toll” on the team.

While already boasting a strong squad that more than earned their promotion last year, Kirk is glad for the “competition for places” Turner’s arrival will create although the coach can already see the youth international becoming a “prominent” part of the side.