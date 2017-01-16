Goeßling adds another year to her deal

Image credit: Getty Images

Following the new deals for Alex Popp, Babett Peter and Lara Dickenmann last year, Ralf Kellermann has further strengthened his squad by giving a new deal to long-serving midfielder, Lena Goeßling.

Familiar in Lower Saxony

The fourth longest serving Wolf at the AOK Arena, Goeßling has racked up 150 appearances, in all competition, for the two-time Frauen-Bundesliga champions and at 30 shows no signs of slowing down. Hampered by niggling injuries over the last year, her club recently confirmed she’ll be out for another four weeks with a bone edema. But when fully fit, Goeßling is an evergreen not just for Kellermann’s Wolfsburg, but for Germany too.

With well over 200 FBL appearances and just shy of 100 caps, the dependable midfielder brings a glut of knowledge and experience with her whenever she plays and has continued to perform at a consistently high level throughout her time as a professional.

Promoted to the senior team at FC Gütersloh 2000 at 17, Goeßling spent three years in Gütersloh before moving to the SC 07 Bad Neuenahr side that produced a number of well-known internationals. After over a hundred appearances for the middling side, the Bielefeld-native left Rhineland-Palatinate to join Wolfsburg where she’s played a key role ever since, helping WOB to back-to-back UEFA Women’s Champions League titles including 2012-13 when Wolfsburg won the treble.

Long term marriage

Kellermann was happy to have another top notch player on board for the next season, paying tribute to the role she’s held over the years as an important part of the success the team has had, and is the type of player whose quality Wolfsburg look to build around.

With just three members of the Wolfsburg squad having been around the Lower Saxony club longer than herself, Goeßling spoke of being glad to still have the confidence and support of the team. An integral part of the squad, the midfielder feels at home in the side, whose identity aligns with her own, happy in the side always hungry for trophies, Goeßling feels no reason to leave.

The new deal will run until the end of the 2017-18 season.