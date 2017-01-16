Sand Add Brazilian Youth International Leticia Santos

Colin Bell has added to the Sand defence this winter with the signing of 22-year-old Leticia Santos from Avaldsnes IL.



Norwegian delight



Although yet to make her bow for the Brazilian senior side, 22 year-old Leticia Santos De Oliveira is already known to the Brazilian faithful for her appearance at the 2014 U20 Women’s World Cup that she juggled with appearances for São José. 2014 was her most successful year when she won both the Copa Libertadores Femenina and Paulista title.



2015 brought about a new challenge and a move to Norway as the defender linked up with fellow Brazilians Luana [Bertolucci Paixão], Debora [Cristiane de Oliveira] and Rosana [dos Santos Augusto] to be joined by Andrea [Rosa de Andrade] and Betis [Bruna Beatriz Benites Soares] the following year.



During her first year with Avaldsnes, Leticia played a key role in the backline, forming a solid bond with fellow defenders Freja Hellenberg, Laila Himle and Casey Short. The hard work of the back four paid off as the league runners up finished the year with the meanest defence. The solid 2015 campaign brought about a runners up medal in both the Toppserien and NM Cupen for the young Brazilian as well as the guarantee of UEFA Women’s Champions League football the following year – although Leticia failed to feature in the short-lived campaign. Featuring less over the 2016 season, the defender picked up another runners up medal in the Toppserien before leaving for pastures new and a fresh challenge in Germany with a familiar coach.





Something new



After two years in Norway’s Toppserien, Leticia was ready for something new and is glad for the opportunity to play in one of the more competitive leagues in the world and is looking forward to the challenge the move will bring, her decision swayed by the chance of linking up with former Avaldsnes boss Colin Bell.



Having featured for Sand as a guest over the weekend at the indoor tournament in Jöllenbeck, the defender has already been given an opportunity to play with her new teammates and will be able to add strength in both defensive and attacking positions on the flank.



Leticia’s initial deal will run until the end of the 2017-18 season.



Sand have also confirmed that Albanian international Furtuna Velaj has been released from her contract.