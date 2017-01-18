Wolfsburg renew Ewa Pajor and Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir's contracts until 2019

Wolfsburg renew duo until 2019

Following on from Lena Goeßling’s contract extension earlier this week, Wolfsburg have announced new deals for both Ewa Pajor and Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir.

Both of the duo's deals will run until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir

Having only been in green and white for a half a season, Gunnarsdóttir has had a strong impact on the Lower Saxony team, earning herself a regular starting spot in a squad brimming with quality.

Having settled well after her move from Rosengård and the Damallsvenskan, the midfielder was quick to add another year onto her initial deal saying, “the environment and the team make me a better player.”

Still looking to improve as a player, the Icelandic international – who is two caps away from her century – brought a solid base of knowledge and tactical awareness with her to the Frauen-Bundesliga but still feels she has plenty of room for improvement.

More than pleased with her progress since the move, head coach Ralf Kellermann, expressed his delight at having the midfielder around for at least the next two seasons, glad to be able to plan with her in the immediate future.

With the style of play in Sweden rather different from that in German, Kellermann was pleased with how quickly Gunnarsdóttir adapted to the “pace and intensity” of the football in the Bundesliga.

Ewa Pajor

Having shown great ability with Ekstraliga side KKPK Medyk Konin, young Polish international Ewa Pajor moved to Wolfsburg in 2015 but struggled has with illness and injury during her time with the Wolves.

Although not having had a huge impact on the squad during her season and a half in green and white, Pajor’s quality is still evident and when fully fit is more than capable of challenging for a spot in the team.

Still troubled with injury this season, Pajor has shown that she’s still deadly in front of goal, scoring three times for Wolfsburg II in just five appearances but fans feared the worst after seeing her side-lined after netting a brace in the DFB-Pokal.

Not having lost her coach’s confidence, Kellermann is happy to have Pajor in his squad for another two and a half years as he frequently sees her ability in training.