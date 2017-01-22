Glasgow City make two impressive signings

Savannah Jordan playing in the 2014 FIFA Women's Under-20 World Cup. Photo: Getty Images/Vaughn Ridley

SWPL 1 champions Glasgow City have announced two further signings as they look to win their eleventh title in a row.

Lauren Silver

First up, they revealed that they had signed Lauren Silver from the French club Metz, who had won the 2015-16 Division 2 Féminine Group A to get promoted to the top division. Currently, the French side is bottom of the Division 1 Féminine, drawing just one game.

The left-footed player can play in either midfield or defence, and her versatility will become incredibly useful for City over the season. Despite being born in America, Silver is a Jamaican international.

Silver has previously played for American sides Kansas City, Houston Dash and the University of Florida before she had moved to France at the start of the 2016-17 season.

Talking to Glasgow City's website, Head Coach Scott Booth praised his new signing, talking about her versatility and clearly seeing Silver as a perfect fit for the club, stating, “Glasgow City have always performed in an attacking open style and this will suit her passing ability and game management.”

Savannah Jordan

City pulled off a real coup with the signing of American forward Savannah Jordan.

The 21-year old forward proved her ability to find the back of the net during her four years at the University of Florida, scoring 81 goals as well as providing 27 assists. This means that she is the University's second top goal scorer of all time, only behind legendary striker Abby Wambach. To date, she has picked up 23 US youth national caps and was an NSCAA All-American Pick for four years in a row.

In her youth international career, Jordan scored once in each of the five games as the USA won the 2014 CONCACAF Women's U20 Championship. She was also part of the USA side that was knocked out in the 2014 FIFA Women's U20s World Cup in the Quarter-Finals by North Korea.

Scott Booth could not hide his delight in talking to the Glasgow City website, saying that despite she had attracted interest from numerous clubs, “We are delighted she chose to join us at Glasgow City and it shows how highly rated this club is in the women's game. She is an attacking player with fantastic natural ability who is comfortable with both feet, strong and an eye for goal. I'm looking forward to working with her.”

She was picked up by Portland Thorns in the 2017 NWSL College Draft, but this was done in the full knowledge that she would be playing in Europe this year.

Glasgow City's transfers to date

Whilst Glasgow City had made Scottish history by winning their tenth title in a row, they will have been disappointed to have lost both the SWPL Cup and SSE Scottish Cup Finals to their rivals Hibernian.

They've made some interesting signings. They resigned Abbi Grant from Celtic and goalkeeper Lee Alexander from Mallbackens IF. Alexander is especially fascinating given that City already has a Number 1 keeper in Gemma Fay.

City also signed the attacking midfielder Noelle Murray from Shelbourne Ladies, who was named as the 2016 Continental Tyres Women’s National League Player of the Year, striker Nicole Pullar from Stirling University and the versatile midfielder Megan Foley from Rangers.

Despite seeing key players Erin Cuthbert and Fiona Brown departing, as well as striker Sarah Crilly leaving for Celtic, it seems as if City are telling Hibernian that they are ready to reclaim the treble this season.