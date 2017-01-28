Lily Agg trades Brighton for Bristol City

Image credit: Getty Images/ Tom Dulat

Women's Super League 1 side Bristol City Women have completed the signing of Lily Agg from Brighton & Hove Albion Women. The midfielder joins the Vixens as they continue their preparations for the FA WSL Spring Series.

Agg seals a good few weeks for manager Willie Kirk after he also secured the services of midfielder Georgia Evans, goalkeeper Caitlin Leach and defender Ellie Wilson - who all signed new deals for the club. This is teamed with a trio of contract extensions the previous week proving Kirk is building a strong core preceding the Vixens inaugural WSL 1 season.

Working her way up

The 23-year-old came through the youth system at Brighton before spells with Arsenal Ladies, London Bees and Millwall Lionesses. Agg, made history during her time with Millwall in 2014, as her goal in the 2-2 draw with former club London Bees cemented her place in Millwall folklore, as the first Lioness to score a goal at The Den.

The Sussex native returned to Brighton to be a part of the promotion winning side in 2015 - the Seagulls were elevated to the WSL 2 following victory over Sporting Club Albion in the Women's Premier League play-off final. A transfer to Bristol City means the attacking midfielder will make further advancements in her career as she will join a team who are newly-promoted to the top flight of the women's game.

Great addition

Speaking to Bristol City regarding the signing of Lily Agg, Willie Kirk said: "It is great to add another player to the squad, especially one with the desire that Lily has shown to join the club.

Kirk added: "She adds a lot of things to the squad, bringing great life experience as well as playing experience."

Lily Agg expressed her feelings about joining the Vixens, she told BristolCityWFC.com:" I always promised myself that once I got my teaching degree that I would pursue football and play at the highest level I could.

Agg went on to say, "As soon as the opportunity came along to join bristol, I jumped at it. I have committed a lot to be here and hopefully that shows in the way I play."



