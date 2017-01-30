Milwall confirm a further seven new contracts

Lionesses confirm a further seven (photo: Getty Images / Ben Hoskins - The FA)

Following on from the news earlier this month that Millwall had given new deals to both Ashlee Hincks and Jordan Butler, Lee Bruch has locked down Billie Brooks, Amber Gaylor, Georgie Giddings, Leigh Nicol, Sarah Quantrill, Leighanne Robe and Megan Wynne.

Sarah Quantrill and Amber Gaylor

Announced earlier in the month, experienced keeper Sarah Quantrill and improving attacker Amber Gaylor were the second two players to extend their deals. The stalwart in the side, Quantrill remained an evergreen for Millwall last year, barely missing a match, the keeper a commanding presence in the team. A “stand-out” in the manager’s eyes, Burch regards Quantrill as one of the best goalkeepers in WSL 2.



A little slow to get started, Gaylor continued to pick up steam as the season wore on, the winger getting more and more comfortable in the side, with a ferocious strike of the ball Gaylor will be a vital part in Burch’s plans for the coming season. Heralding “not just her goals” but everything she brought to the pitch with her excellent “overall performances”, Burch has already identified the attacker as “key player” for the future.



Leigh Nicol and Megan Wynne

Midfield pair Leigh Nicol and Megan Wynne have both been around WSL for long enough to be fully used to the pace and both have taken to Millwall like ducks to water since signing ahead of the 2016 season.



Like their teammates both have flourished under Burch, their coach quick to praise both with how they fit into the dynamic at the Den. A change of position saw Nicol have more of an impact as the season wore on and Burch is expecting more strong performances from the young Scott. A real work-horse, Welsh Wynne had to wait a while for her first Millwall goal but her fine strike was enough to salvage a point for the Lionesses in their penultimate game of the season.

Leighanne Robe, Georgie Giddings and Billie Brooks

The defensive trio of Billie Brooks, Georgie Giddings and Leighanne Robe join Butler at the back for the coming season, all offering something a little different in defence, all able to bring different experience to the backline.



Having joined from Watford, Robe immediately fell into the heart of defence, playing every minute of the 2016 season for Millwall, quite the opposite of Giddings who struggled at the start of the year with a bad injury, so too Brooks who really found her spot in the starting XI after Burch took over at The Den. All impressive for the Lionesses when played, their coach knows his team will be in safe hands at the back and all four will offer ample cover for Quantrill.



More than pleased to have all seven on board for the Spring Series and 2017-18 season, Burch is glad to be building his squad on strong foundations, all players tried and tested and set to be hugely important over the year for the Lionesses.