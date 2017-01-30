Bees add depth to solid foundations (photo: Stephen Pond - The FA)

With pre-season preparations fully underway the London Bees have announced core players they’ve renewed for the upcoming season along with some new faces that will add vital depth to the side.

Renewals

Keen to build on the strong foundations from a competitive 2016, Dave Edmondson has given new deals to Aoife Hurley, Ashleigh Goddard, Emma Beckett, Jo Wilson, Paula Howells, Rebecca Anderson, Sophie Fogarty and Sophie Harris.



Making up the core of the Bees side who recorded their strongest ever season in WSL last year, Edmondson knows exactly what he’ll be getting with his retained players who have all proved themselves under their coach. Though many were blighted by injury throughout the course of the year, an injury-free season should see all flourishing, whether in defence, midfield or attack.



Signings and resignings

After announcing the resigning of Lucy Loomes from Millwall the Bees kept the good news rolling as they broadcast the signings of Laura-May Walkley from Reading as well as Amber Tullett, Jordan Littleboy and Mollie Burgess from local rivals, Watford.



After a season across London with fellow WSL 2 side Millwall, Loomes has returned to a rather different looking Bees team and Edmondson is looking forward to the options the England U19 will offer in the attacking third. Loomes will be joined up top by new signing Laura-May Walkley, the Welsh international comfortable further back in midfield and will bring a strong core of experience with her.



The Bees midfield will be further boosted by Jordan Littleboy, the England youth international keen to make a name for herself both home and away, she’ll be sure to challenge for a starting spot in the middle of the pitch. Littleboy is joined at her new club by Watford teammates and defensive pair, Mollie Burgess and Amber Tullett who will add much-needed depth to Edmondson’s side as they look to become regular starters .



Happy with the way his squad is taking shape, Edmondson is glad for his options and expects all players – new and old – to mesh well and help boost the team up, making the side more competitive and likely to challenge for the top over both the Spring Series and 2017-18 season.