Notts County sign Birmingham's Kirsty Linnett

Image credit: Getty Images

Following Ellen White's departure from Notts County to Birmingham City, the Lady Pies were left needing some striking force for the Spring Series. And in their first signing of the transfer window, they have done just that.

Kirsty Linnett joins County from Birmingham in a deal that will see the 23 year old wear the number nine shirt until May 2019. The news comes after the forward turned down the offer of a new contract

Experienced at a young age

Notts County will gain a good balance of experience and potential in Linnett as the striker has been represented a number of top level clubs in a variety of competitions, as well as her country.

Throughout Linnett's career, which began at hometown club Leicester City, the forward has received call ups from the U-15, U-17 and U-23 divisions of the England international.

Linnett is well acquainted with the top tier of women's football in England having spent four seasons with the blues and before that, three years with Arsenal. At Birmingham she was played 72 times in total, appearing in the UEFA Women's Champions League eight times. Additionally, in 2016, Linnett was City's top scorer with five goals.

Coach and player's thoughts

Upon signing, Kirsty Linnett spoke to the club's website and said “I’m really happy to have signed here at Notts County. I think I needed a new challenge to push my career on and coming to Notts will give me that challenge. I’m delighted to have signed and now I can’t wait to get started.”

Head Coach Rick Passmoor added “Kirsty is a young and exciting forward, who has the ability to score a lot of goals. We’re delighted to have been able to bring Kirsty to Notts County."

"Kirsty is a player with vast experiences of cup finals as well as playing in the Champions League but she’s still young, and we believe at Notts she has the potential to flourish and become a top international striker” Passmore boldly added.