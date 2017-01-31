Damallsvenskan January Transfer Round-Up

Image credit: PSG.fr

Whilst Eskilstuna, Piteå, Göteborg, Örebro nor Kvarnsvedens didn’t have any players coming in or going out their Damallsvenkan counterparts were still making the odd signing throughout the month as pre-season got underway.

Little at the top

Still looking to add to their attacking line, new Linköping coach Kim Björkegren’s only business of the month was bringing in Irma Helin after 22 year-old was let go by PIF.

Always set to be quite this window, Rosengård remained modest, only bringing in Sophie Sundqvist from LB07 – Sundqvist their second signing since the end of last season. The bigger stories in Malmö, Sofia Lundgren’s retirement, Nataša Andonova’s deadline day deal to PSG and Gaëlle Enganamouit’s potentially season-ending injury.

The focus at Djurgårdens was more about promoting younger players with the new coach promoting Patrysja Jerzak, Filippa Pettersson and Julia Westergren to the seniors as well as snapping up experienced defender Freja Hellenberg after she was let go from K/G.

With one of the thinnest squads in the league in terms of depth Thomas Mårtensson made two vital additions to his Vittsjö side as he brought in Emma Lundh from Liverpool and Chandra Bednar as a back-up ‘keeper from LFC. Already released by KIF, Ogonna Chukwudi was promptly snapped up by Kristianstad in their only business of the month.

Promoted pair

As expected both promoted sides have been restrained in their dealings throughout the window with Limhamn Bunkeflo signing up Anna Björk Kristjánsdóttir from KIF and Malin Winberg from Elitettan side Östersunds with Sophie Sundqvist making the switch to FCR. Meanwhile Hammarby brought in Kajsa Sund from Division 1 Norra Svealand side, Rimbo IF as well as 20 year-old defender Julia Ekholm from the University of South Florida. As well as losing experienced defender Anna Lindblom to retirement and opting not to offer Hanna Olsson a new deal.