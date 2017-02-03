Fortuna Hjørring add Brazilian international Chú Santos to forward line

Hjørring add Brazilian international Chú Santos to forward line

Francisleide dos Santos, more commonly known as Chú, has joined Danish side Fortuna Hjørring ahead of the play-offs and UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter finals.



Described by Fortuna head coach, Brian Sørensen as “a complete player” the 26 year-old joins the current Danish champions from Corinthians on the back of a successful 2016 when she finished as top goalscorer at the Copa do Brasil.

The pacey attacker doing all see can to catch the eye of her national coach, Emily Lima and carve out a spot in Brazil’s glittering attack.



Boasting the ability to lead the line in attack, Chú is similarly comfortable dropping back into the midfield but feels happiest wearing the number 9.

Well known in Brazil for her time with the likes of São José, Centro Olímpico and Acadêmica Vitória, the striker has previously grown her game overseas with South Korean side Suwon and the Danish league will pose a whole new challenge for the talented attacker.

Gifted Brazilian added to Hjørring ranks

Technically skilled and dedicated to the cause, Sørensen is glad to have the Brazilian on board and can see her falling right into the starting XI.

Although Hjørring is far far from her native Rio, the move will be eased by compatriot Tamires (Cassia Dias Gomes) who’s in her second season with the Danish club and indeed Fortuna have promised fans a, “a true Brazilian experience” when the pair link-up on the pitch.



Chú will add another dimension to the Fortuna team which is easily one of the most intriguing in Danish football with an eclectic array of internationals, but one that continues to harmonise on the pitch under the leadership of Sørensen.

With the 3f Liga play-off round set to kick-off in mid-April after two tantalising UWCL quarter-finals against WSL champions, Manchester City as well as the Women’s Cup, the added depth and skill will be priceless for the Hjørring based team.