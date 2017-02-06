SSE Women's FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

Image credit: Getty Images

The weekend saw the third round of the prestigious SSE Women's FA Cup take place. In the round, the FA WSL 2 teams were injected into the competition. Subsequently, the fourth draw has been made with two local school girls in Nottingham having the honour pulling the names of the remaining teams out of a bag to create some exciting matches. This including a local derby and also with some teams being reunited. After the fourth round takes place, the WSL 1 teams will be added into the mix.

All the Cup ties will take place on Sunday 19th February, and below is the full list of fixtures and a small summary of what sort of magic to expect.

A derby and reunions

Potentially the most notable fixture from the draw is the Yorkshire derby, with Sheffield and Doncaster Rovers Belles meeting in the fourth round. This match also mirrors both team's opening match in the Spring Series which kicks off at the weekend - with Sheffield hosting the Belles again. While Sheffield have quickly ascended up the women's football pyramid, the Belles have been prominent for a long time. But they meet again this season following Doncaster's relegation, and another derby in the form of the FA Cup just adds a little bit more fire to the season.

Additionally, Tottenham Hotspur will catch up with the team they shared a league with last season Brighton Hove & Albion - who were promoted to the WSL 2. While Spurs were not flying in their last meetings with the seaside team, they have been battling at the top end of the table so far in the season which could make for an exciting fixture.

Not a reunion as such but Durham and Everton will also play each other in the fourth round. The two teams are already well acquainted having battled for promotion against each other in the WSL 2 last season.Although both missed out on the two spots, the battle ran on with Everton finishing in third just one point ahead of Durham. Funnily enoigh, the Toffees and the Wildcats were originally supposed to meet on this date for a Spring Series clash, but at the Select Stadium.

Opportunities for WPL sides

Coventry United provided the only real upset in the third round, as they killed off WSL 2 side Oxford United. Now, they have been dealt another team from the second flight: Aston Villa who walloped WPL South East Division 1 side Cambridge United in a 7-1 victory. However, they will have the home advantage which seemed to work in their favour, in addition to a fairly strong record already in the league.

Two narrow victories From Millwall Lionesses and Nottingham Forest led to this fixture. While The Lionesses were putting up a fight against WSL 2 side London Bees, Forest were taking down their rivals Derby away from home. They will be travelling again as Millwall will welcome the Nottingham outfit to their new home at Fishers FC. While Millwall have to be the favourites given their stern performance against, Forest have so far had more game time given the set up of the WPL, it could be the making of magic.

The only all Women's Premier league fixture comes from two teams who are used to playing each other. Leicester will make the short and familiar trip to Dales Lane. Currently in the league, the visitors are sat three spots higher than their hosts but as we all know in the cup...anything can happen.

Full draw:

Sheffield FC v Doncaster Rovers Belles

Durham v Everton

Coventry United v Aston Villa

Millwall Lionesses v Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion